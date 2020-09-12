Match ends, Northampton Town 2, AFC Wimbledon 2.
Newly-promoted Northampton marked their first game back in League One with an entertaining draw against AFC Wimbledon.
A flying start saw the Dons take the lead after just 20 seconds when Cian Bolger lost possession just outside the penalty box and Luke O'Neill nipped in before setting up Ethan Chislett who fired the ball into the far corner.
Cobblers debutant Benny Ashley-Seal volleyed narrowly wide in response before the home side levelled in the 19th minute as Matty Warburton curled a delightful 25-yard free-kick into the top corner.
Ryan Longman squandered a good chance to hit back immediately but it was not long until Wimbledon regained the lead, with Joe Piggott teeing-up Nesta Guinness-Walker and he calmly slotted home.
Shane McLoughlin missed a great chance to extend the visitors' lead and he was made to pay for that miss after 32 minutes when Ricky Korboa blasted into the bottom corner after Wimbledon failed to clear their lines.
The second half was a little less frenetic but Fraser Horsfall headed over for Northampton before substitute Sam Hoskins volleyed the best chance wide.
Line-ups
Northampton
- 1Arnold
- 15Racic
- 5Bolger
- 6HorsfallBooked at 12mins
- 2Harriman
- 8Watson
- 27Missilou
- 45Marshall
- 20WarburtonSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 83'minutes
- 22Ashley-SealSubstituted forHoskinsat 63'minutes
- 11Korboa
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 7Hoskins
- 13Mitchell
- 14Lines
- 19Roberts
- 30Chukwuemeka
- 31Johnston
Wimbledon
- 13Tzanev
- 2O'Neill
- 6Thomas
- 30Kalambayi
- 19McLoughlin
- 11ChislettSubstituted forHartiganat 76'minutes
- 4Woodyard
- 33Reilly
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 39PigottBooked at 35mins
- 29LongmanSubstituted forRoscrowat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Csoka
- 5Nightingale
- 7Alexander
- 8Hartigan
- 10Roscrow
- 16Oksanen
- 21Cox
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 2, AFC Wimbledon 2.
Attempt missed. Terell Thomas (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Christopher Missilou.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Michael Harriman.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Shane McLoughlin.
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adam Roscrow replaces Ryan Longman.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Luka Racic.
Paul Kalambayi (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Caleb Chukwuemeka (Northampton Town).
Substitution, Northampton Town. Caleb Chukwuemeka replaces Matthew Warburton.
Attempt missed. Fraser Horsfall (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mark Marshall with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Callum Reilly.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Watson (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Hoskins.
Attempt missed. Mark Marshall (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
Fraser Horsfall (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ryan Longman (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Shane McLoughlin.
Attempt missed. Ryan Watson (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Harriman with a cross.
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Anthony Hartigan replaces Ethan Chislett.