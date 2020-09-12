Last updated on .From the section League One

Newly-promoted Northampton marked their first game back in League One with an entertaining draw against AFC Wimbledon.

A flying start saw the Dons take the lead after just 20 seconds when Cian Bolger lost possession just outside the penalty box and Luke O'Neill nipped in before setting up Ethan Chislett who fired the ball into the far corner.

Cobblers debutant Benny Ashley-Seal volleyed narrowly wide in response before the home side levelled in the 19th minute as Matty Warburton curled a delightful 25-yard free-kick into the top corner.

Ryan Longman squandered a good chance to hit back immediately but it was not long until Wimbledon regained the lead, with Joe Piggott teeing-up Nesta Guinness-Walker and he calmly slotted home.

Shane McLoughlin missed a great chance to extend the visitors' lead and he was made to pay for that miss after 32 minutes when Ricky Korboa blasted into the bottom corner after Wimbledon failed to clear their lines.

The second half was a little less frenetic but Fraser Horsfall headed over for Northampton before substitute Sam Hoskins volleyed the best chance wide.

Match report supplied by PA Media.