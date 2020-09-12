League One
NorthamptonNorthampton Town2WimbledonAFC Wimbledon2

Newly-promoted Northampton marked their first game back in League One with an entertaining draw against AFC Wimbledon.

A flying start saw the Dons take the lead after just 20 seconds when Cian Bolger lost possession just outside the penalty box and Luke O'Neill nipped in before setting up Ethan Chislett who fired the ball into the far corner.

Cobblers debutant Benny Ashley-Seal volleyed narrowly wide in response before the home side levelled in the 19th minute as Matty Warburton curled a delightful 25-yard free-kick into the top corner.

Ryan Longman squandered a good chance to hit back immediately but it was not long until Wimbledon regained the lead, with Joe Piggott teeing-up Nesta Guinness-Walker and he calmly slotted home.

Shane McLoughlin missed a great chance to extend the visitors' lead and he was made to pay for that miss after 32 minutes when Ricky Korboa blasted into the bottom corner after Wimbledon failed to clear their lines.

The second half was a little less frenetic but Fraser Horsfall headed over for Northampton before substitute Sam Hoskins volleyed the best chance wide.

Line-ups

Northampton

  • 1Arnold
  • 15Racic
  • 5Bolger
  • 6HorsfallBooked at 12mins
  • 2Harriman
  • 8Watson
  • 27Missilou
  • 45Marshall
  • 20WarburtonSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 83'minutes
  • 22Ashley-SealSubstituted forHoskinsat 63'minutes
  • 11Korboa

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 7Hoskins
  • 13Mitchell
  • 14Lines
  • 19Roberts
  • 30Chukwuemeka
  • 31Johnston

Wimbledon

  • 13Tzanev
  • 2O'Neill
  • 6Thomas
  • 30Kalambayi
  • 19McLoughlin
  • 11ChislettSubstituted forHartiganat 76'minutes
  • 4Woodyard
  • 33Reilly
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 39PigottBooked at 35mins
  • 29LongmanSubstituted forRoscrowat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Csoka
  • 5Nightingale
  • 7Alexander
  • 8Hartigan
  • 10Roscrow
  • 16Oksanen
  • 21Cox
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthamptonAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Northampton Town 2, AFC Wimbledon 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Northampton Town 2, AFC Wimbledon 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Terell Thomas (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Christopher Missilou.

  5. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Michael Harriman.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Shane McLoughlin.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adam Roscrow replaces Ryan Longman.

  8. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Luka Racic.

  9. Post update

    Paul Kalambayi (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Caleb Chukwuemeka (Northampton Town).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Northampton Town. Caleb Chukwuemeka replaces Matthew Warburton.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fraser Horsfall (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mark Marshall with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Callum Reilly.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Watson (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Hoskins.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark Marshall (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).

  17. Post update

    Fraser Horsfall (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Longman (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Shane McLoughlin.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Watson (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Harriman with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Anthony Hartigan replaces Ethan Chislett.

