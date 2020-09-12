Last updated on .From the section League One

Paddy Madden struck 11 minutes from time to secure Fleetwood an opening day victory over Burton.

The hosts, who lost in the play-off semi-finals last season, led at the break through Callum Camps, who drilled in after Burton had failed to clear Josh Morris' corner.

Burton drew level midway through the second half, John Brayford heading in for a goal that was only awarded after a lengthy debate between the officials.

But Joey Barton's men made it three victories in three competitions at the start of the new season as Madden pounced on Mark Duffy's deflected shot to stab in the winner.

After falling behind early on, the visitors' Stephen Quinn rattled the crossbar on the half-hour mark. Moments later Fleetwood also hit the goal frame, James Hill seeing his header crash against the post.

In the second half Hill headed another chance against the bar and Kieran Wallace cleared the follow-up off the line.

Brayford's goal had looked like salvaging a point for the visitors but Madden struck a deserved winner late on.

Burton finished with 10 men after John-Joe O'Toole was dismissed for a reckless challenge on Duffy deep into stoppage time.

Match report supplied by PA Media.