Match ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Burton Albion 1.
Paddy Madden struck 11 minutes from time to secure Fleetwood an opening day victory over Burton.
The hosts, who lost in the play-off semi-finals last season, led at the break through Callum Camps, who drilled in after Burton had failed to clear Josh Morris' corner.
Burton drew level midway through the second half, John Brayford heading in for a goal that was only awarded after a lengthy debate between the officials.
But Joey Barton's men made it three victories in three competitions at the start of the new season as Madden pounced on Mark Duffy's deflected shot to stab in the winner.
After falling behind early on, the visitors' Stephen Quinn rattled the crossbar on the half-hour mark. Moments later Fleetwood also hit the goal frame, James Hill seeing his header crash against the post.
In the second half Hill headed another chance against the bar and Kieran Wallace cleared the follow-up off the line.
Brayford's goal had looked like salvaging a point for the visitors but Madden struck a deserved winner late on.
Burton finished with 10 men after John-Joe O'Toole was dismissed for a reckless challenge on Duffy deep into stoppage time.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 21Cairns
- 7BurnsBooked at 19mins
- 26Stubbs
- 33Hill
- 3Andrew
- 6WhelanBooked at 84mins
- 17MaddenSubstituted forHolgateat 90+8'minutes
- 15Coutts
- 11MorrisSubstituted forDuffyat 64'minutes
- 9Evans
- 10CampsSubstituted forMateteat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Duffy
- 13Leutwiler
- 20Saunders
- 22Boyes
- 29Garner
- 32Holgate
- 36Matete
Burton
- 24Garratt
- 23EardleySubstituted forFoxat 70'minutes
- 2Brayford
- 21O'TooleBooked at 90mins
- 6Wallace
- 10Akins
- 8PowellSubstituted forEdwardsat 87'minutes
- 5BostwickBooked at 70mins
- 7Quinn
- 11LawlessSubstituted forDanielat 85'minutes
- 9Hemmings
Substitutes
- 3Daniel
- 4Edwards
- 12Fox
- 22Gallacher
- 25Gilligan
- 27Hewlett
- 28Sharman-Lowe
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
