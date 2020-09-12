League One
FleetwoodFleetwood Town2BurtonBurton Albion1

Paddy Madden struck 11 minutes from time to secure Fleetwood an opening day victory over Burton.

The hosts, who lost in the play-off semi-finals last season, led at the break through Callum Camps, who drilled in after Burton had failed to clear Josh Morris' corner.

Burton drew level midway through the second half, John Brayford heading in for a goal that was only awarded after a lengthy debate between the officials.

But Joey Barton's men made it three victories in three competitions at the start of the new season as Madden pounced on Mark Duffy's deflected shot to stab in the winner.

After falling behind early on, the visitors' Stephen Quinn rattled the crossbar on the half-hour mark. Moments later Fleetwood also hit the goal frame, James Hill seeing his header crash against the post.

In the second half Hill headed another chance against the bar and Kieran Wallace cleared the follow-up off the line.

Brayford's goal had looked like salvaging a point for the visitors but Madden struck a deserved winner late on.

Burton finished with 10 men after John-Joe O'Toole was dismissed for a reckless challenge on Duffy deep into stoppage time.

Line-ups

Fleetwood

  • 21Cairns
  • 7BurnsBooked at 19mins
  • 26Stubbs
  • 33Hill
  • 3Andrew
  • 6WhelanBooked at 84mins
  • 17MaddenSubstituted forHolgateat 90+8'minutes
  • 15Coutts
  • 11MorrisSubstituted forDuffyat 64'minutes
  • 9Evans
  • 10CampsSubstituted forMateteat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Duffy
  • 13Leutwiler
  • 20Saunders
  • 22Boyes
  • 29Garner
  • 32Holgate
  • 36Matete

Burton

  • 24Garratt
  • 23EardleySubstituted forFoxat 70'minutes
  • 2Brayford
  • 21O'TooleBooked at 90mins
  • 6Wallace
  • 10Akins
  • 8PowellSubstituted forEdwardsat 87'minutes
  • 5BostwickBooked at 70mins
  • 7Quinn
  • 11LawlessSubstituted forDanielat 85'minutes
  • 9Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 3Daniel
  • 4Edwards
  • 12Fox
  • 22Gallacher
  • 25Gilligan
  • 27Hewlett
  • 28Sharman-Lowe
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamBurton
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Burton Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Burton Albion 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Harrison Holgate replaces Paddy Madden.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Wallace (Burton Albion).

  5. Post update

    Jay Matete (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Dismissal

    John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) is shown the red card.

  7. Post update

    Dangerous play by John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion).

  8. Post update

    Mark Duffy (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Mark Duffy.

  10. Post update

    Ryan Edwards (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town).

  12. Post update

    John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Burton Albion. Ryan Edwards replaces Joe Powell.

  15. Post update

    John-Joe O'Toole (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jay Matete replaces Callum Camps.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Burton Albion. Colin Daniel replaces Steven Lawless.

  19. Booking

    Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by John-Joe O'Toole following a corner.

