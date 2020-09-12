Match ends, Gillingham 0, Hull City 2.
Keane Lewis-Potter and Josh Magennis ensured Hull started their first season in League One since 2004-05 with an impressive victory at Gillingham.
Grant McCann's side took just three minutes to open the scoring as Lewis-Potter fired low past Jack Bonham after Josh Emmanuel's driving run into the box.
Gillingham striker John Akinde should have levelled for the home side within 120 seconds but shot straight at Matt Ingram when through on goal.
The lively George Honeyman and summer signing Greg Docherty both squandered good chances to double the visitors' advantage before the break.
Only Zech Medley's goal-line clearance prevented Northern Ireland international Magennis from making it 2-0 with a looping header just after the hour but Magennis finally wrapped up the Tigers' victory eight minutes from time as he met Honeyman's free-kick to head past the luckless Bonham.
The Gills, who lost just once in their final 17 league games last season, failed to register a shot on target after Akinde's early chance.
The best they could manage was Stuart O'Keefe and Vadaine Oliver firing high and wide with speculative efforts from distance after the break.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 1Bonham
- 14McKenzie
- 26Maghoma
- 6Medley
- 3OgilvieBooked at 82mins
- 4O'KeefeBooked at 73mins
- 18MellisSubstituted forRobertsonat 45'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 8DempseySubstituted forWillockat 64'minutes
- 10Graham
- 15Akinde
- 11CoyleSubstituted forOliverat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Tucker
- 7Willock
- 12Walsh
- 16MacDonald
- 19Oliver
- 20Robertson
- 23Woods
Hull
- 13Ingram
- 12Emmanuel
- 5Burke
- 4de Wijs
- 21Fleming
- 6Smallwood
- 33DochertySubstituted forJonesat 88'minutes
- 7Wilks
- 10HoneymanBooked at 73minsSubstituted forBattyat 83'minutes
- 19Lewis-Potter
- 27MagennisSubstituted forScottat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Batty
- 11Scott
- 14Samuelsen
- 15Jones
- 17McLoughlin
- 32Cartwright
- 34Jones
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 0, Hull City 2.
Post update
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Brandon Fleming.
Post update
Reece Burke (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mallik Wilks.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matty Willock (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Graham.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joshua Emmanuel (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by James Scott.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Callum Jones replaces Greg Docherty.
Post update
Offside, Gillingham. Zech Medley tries a through ball, but John Akinde is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by James Scott (Hull City).
Post update
Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordy de Wijs (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Brandon Fleming with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Brandon Fleming (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Graham (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. James Scott replaces Josh Magennis.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Daniel Batty replaces George Honeyman.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 0, Hull City 2. Josh Magennis (Hull City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Mallik Wilks (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.