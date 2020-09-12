Last updated on .From the section League One

Keane Lewis-Potter and Josh Magennis ensured Hull started their first season in League One since 2004-05 with an impressive victory at Gillingham.

Grant McCann's side took just three minutes to open the scoring as Lewis-Potter fired low past Jack Bonham after Josh Emmanuel's driving run into the box.

Gillingham striker John Akinde should have levelled for the home side within 120 seconds but shot straight at Matt Ingram when through on goal.

The lively George Honeyman and summer signing Greg Docherty both squandered good chances to double the visitors' advantage before the break.

Only Zech Medley's goal-line clearance prevented Northern Ireland international Magennis from making it 2-0 with a looping header just after the hour but Magennis finally wrapped up the Tigers' victory eight minutes from time as he met Honeyman's free-kick to head past the luckless Bonham.

The Gills, who lost just once in their final 17 league games last season, failed to register a shot on target after Akinde's early chance.

The best they could manage was Stuart O'Keefe and Vadaine Oliver firing high and wide with speculative efforts from distance after the break.

