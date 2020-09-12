League One
GillinghamGillingham0HullHull City2

Keane Lewis-Potter and Josh Magennis ensured Hull started their first season in League One since 2004-05 with an impressive victory at Gillingham.

Grant McCann's side took just three minutes to open the scoring as Lewis-Potter fired low past Jack Bonham after Josh Emmanuel's driving run into the box.

Gillingham striker John Akinde should have levelled for the home side within 120 seconds but shot straight at Matt Ingram when through on goal.

The lively George Honeyman and summer signing Greg Docherty both squandered good chances to double the visitors' advantage before the break.

Only Zech Medley's goal-line clearance prevented Northern Ireland international Magennis from making it 2-0 with a looping header just after the hour but Magennis finally wrapped up the Tigers' victory eight minutes from time as he met Honeyman's free-kick to head past the luckless Bonham.

The Gills, who lost just once in their final 17 league games last season, failed to register a shot on target after Akinde's early chance.

The best they could manage was Stuart O'Keefe and Vadaine Oliver firing high and wide with speculative efforts from distance after the break.

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 1Bonham
  • 14McKenzie
  • 26Maghoma
  • 6Medley
  • 3OgilvieBooked at 82mins
  • 4O'KeefeBooked at 73mins
  • 18MellisSubstituted forRobertsonat 45'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 8DempseySubstituted forWillockat 64'minutes
  • 10Graham
  • 15Akinde
  • 11CoyleSubstituted forOliverat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Tucker
  • 7Willock
  • 12Walsh
  • 16MacDonald
  • 19Oliver
  • 20Robertson
  • 23Woods

Hull

  • 13Ingram
  • 12Emmanuel
  • 5Burke
  • 4de Wijs
  • 21Fleming
  • 6Smallwood
  • 33DochertySubstituted forJonesat 88'minutes
  • 7Wilks
  • 10HoneymanBooked at 73minsSubstituted forBattyat 83'minutes
  • 19Lewis-Potter
  • 27MagennisSubstituted forScottat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Batty
  • 11Scott
  • 14Samuelsen
  • 15Jones
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 32Cartwright
  • 34Jones
Referee:
Andy Woolmer

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamHull
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home5
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Gillingham 0, Hull City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Gillingham 0, Hull City 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Brandon Fleming.

  4. Post update

    Reece Burke (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mallik Wilks.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matty Willock (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Graham.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua Emmanuel (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by James Scott.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Callum Jones replaces Greg Docherty.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Gillingham. Zech Medley tries a through ball, but John Akinde is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by James Scott (Hull City).

  12. Post update

    Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordy de Wijs (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Brandon Fleming with a cross following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Brandon Fleming (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Graham (Gillingham).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. James Scott replaces Josh Magennis.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Daniel Batty replaces George Honeyman.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Gillingham 0, Hull City 2. Josh Magennis (Hull City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross following a set piece situation.

  19. Booking

    Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Mallik Wilks (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

