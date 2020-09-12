Match ends, Accrington Stanley 2, Peterborough United 0.
A Dion Charles volley and a Tariq Uwakwe curling strike gave Accrington a 2-0 victory over pre-season promotion favourites Peterborough.
Charles fired in a powerful shot in first-half injury time while Chelsea loan winger Uwakwe made the game safe five minutes from time.
It was an even start with the first real effort on 35 minutes when Stanley's Matt Butcher crashed a shot against the post.
Peterborough then came close on 42 minutes when summer signing Jonson Clarke-Harris headed inches over the bar.
The Reds took the lead in injury time when Seamus Conneely's ball into the box was cleared only to Charles on the edge of the area and he volleyed home.
Posh came out fighting after the break and Clarke-Harris rattled the crossbar with a free kick on 59 minutes.
Both sides pressed but Stanley sealed the three points when Uwakwe got the ball on the edge of the area and curled his effort into the top of the net on 85 minutes for his first league goal.
After the game Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson confirmed winger Siriki Dembele and midfielder Reece Brown missed the match after testing positive for coronavirus, with team-mates Idris Kanu and Bobby Copping also isolating as they live with Dembele.
Line-ups
Accrington
- 40Savin
- 5SykesBooked at 58mins
- 3Hughes
- 4Burgess
- 10Pritchard
- 15SangareSubstituted forBarclayat 83'minutes
- 28ConneelySubstituted forSamaat 74'minutes
- 6Butcher
- 14Uwakwe
- 32Charles
- 9CassidySubstituted forBishopat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Allan
- 12Maguire
- 16Barclay
- 19Bishop
- 20Scully
- 24Sama
- 30Isherwood
Peterborough
- 1Pym
- 4ThompsonBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMasonat 90+2'minutes
- 5BeeversBooked at 89mins
- 6Kent
- 23WardSubstituted forClarkeat 79'minutes
- 8Taylor
- 22HamiltonSubstituted forBroomat 83'minutes
- 3Butler
- 15Szmodics
- 9Clarke-Harris
- 7Eisa
Substitutes
- 11Broom
- 13Gyollai
- 14Reed
- 16Burrows
- 20Tasdemir
- 24Mason
- 26Clarke
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 2, Peterborough United 0.
Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Niall Mason with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mohamed Eisa (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Broom.
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Niall Mason replaces Nathan Thompson.
Foul by Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United).
Post update
Ben Barclay (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mark Beevers (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Mark Beevers (Peterborough United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed Eisa (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Broom.
Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United).
Toby Savin (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Broom.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 2, Peterborough United 0. Tariq Uwakwe (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Ben Barclay replaces Mohammed Sangare because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Ryan Broom replaces Ethan Hamilton.
Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.