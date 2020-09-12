Last updated on .From the section League One

A Dion Charles volley and a Tariq Uwakwe curling strike gave Accrington a 2-0 victory over pre-season promotion favourites Peterborough.

Charles fired in a powerful shot in first-half injury time while Chelsea loan winger Uwakwe made the game safe five minutes from time.

It was an even start with the first real effort on 35 minutes when Stanley's Matt Butcher crashed a shot against the post.

Peterborough then came close on 42 minutes when summer signing Jonson Clarke-Harris headed inches over the bar.

The Reds took the lead in injury time when Seamus Conneely's ball into the box was cleared only to Charles on the edge of the area and he volleyed home.

Posh came out fighting after the break and Clarke-Harris rattled the crossbar with a free kick on 59 minutes.

Both sides pressed but Stanley sealed the three points when Uwakwe got the ball on the edge of the area and curled his effort into the top of the net on 85 minutes for his first league goal.

After the game Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson confirmed winger Siriki Dembele and midfielder Reece Brown missed the match after testing positive for coronavirus, with team-mates Idris Kanu and Bobby Copping also isolating as they live with Dembele.

Match details supplied by PA Media.