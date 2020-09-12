Last updated on .From the section League One

First-half goals from Alfie Doughty and debutant Conor Washington earned Charlton a 2-0 win at Crewe as the Addicks made a winning return to League One after relegation.

Crewe, who won promotion from League Two last season, nearly started the game off in style as skipper Perry Ng shot over from 25 yards with seconds on the clock.

Lee Bowyer's side were on top before the break, but survived a couple of second-half scares when Crewe striker Mikael Mandron was denied by keeper Ben Amos and the woodwork.

Charlton eased into the game and home keeper Will Jaaskelainen was left exposed in the 24th minute when Doughty, freed by Alex Gilbey on the right, bore down on goal before driving a clinical finish into the far corner.

Ng should have levelled but skied over from close range after Owen Dale headed down a corner.

Charlton doubled their lead before the break in scrappy fashion with Deji Oshilaja heading on into the path of Washington who found the net with a sliced volley.

Jake Forster-Caskey nearly grabbed a third soon after the restart with the midfielder's deflected shot scrambled away by Jaaskelainen.

But Crewe, playing League One football for the first time in four years, tried in vain to cut the deficit. Amos tipped over Mandron's header after Omar Beckles flicked on a free-kick.

Then Mandron went close again, driving against the upright after Charlie Kirk squared the ball.

