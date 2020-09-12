Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Charlton Athletic 2.
First-half goals from Alfie Doughty and debutant Conor Washington earned Charlton a 2-0 win at Crewe as the Addicks made a winning return to League One after relegation.
Crewe, who won promotion from League Two last season, nearly started the game off in style as skipper Perry Ng shot over from 25 yards with seconds on the clock.
Lee Bowyer's side were on top before the break, but survived a couple of second-half scares when Crewe striker Mikael Mandron was denied by keeper Ben Amos and the woodwork.
Charlton eased into the game and home keeper Will Jaaskelainen was left exposed in the 24th minute when Doughty, freed by Alex Gilbey on the right, bore down on goal before driving a clinical finish into the far corner.
Ng should have levelled but skied over from close range after Owen Dale headed down a corner.
Charlton doubled their lead before the break in scrappy fashion with Deji Oshilaja heading on into the path of Washington who found the net with a sliced volley.
Jake Forster-Caskey nearly grabbed a third soon after the restart with the midfielder's deflected shot scrambled away by Jaaskelainen.
But Crewe, playing League One football for the first time in four years, tried in vain to cut the deficit. Amos tipped over Mandron's header after Omar Beckles flicked on a free-kick.
Then Mandron went close again, driving against the upright after Charlie Kirk squared the ball.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Crewe
- 1Jaaskelainen
- 2Ng
- 29Beckles
- 17Offord
- 3Pickering
- 28MurphySubstituted forAinleyat 62'minutes
- 4Wintle
- 14FinneySubstituted forLundstramat 75'minutes
- 19DaleSubstituted forZanzalaat 75'minutes
- 12Mandron
- 10Kirk
Substitutes
- 11Ainley
- 13Richards
- 15Zanzala
- 16Lancashire
- 20Lundstram
- 22Sass-Davies
- 23Johnson
Charlton
- 13AmosBooked at 71mins
- 48Barker
- 15Pratley
- 4Oshilaja
- 3Purrington
- 32LapslieSubstituted forWilliamsat 60'minutes
- 8Forster-Caskey
- 11Gilbey
- 18DoughtyBooked at 80minsSubstituted forMorganat 90+3'minutes
- 9Bonne
- 14WashingtonSubstituted forAnekeat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Williams
- 10Aneke
- 19Morgan
- 20Oztumer
- 23Levitt
- 30Maynard-Brewer
- 35Vennings
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 0, Charlton Athletic 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Offrande Zanzala (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Charlton Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Albie Morgan replaces Alfie Doughty.
Post update
Hand ball by Offrande Zanzala (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Attempt missed. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Wintle.
Post update
Foul by Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Lundstram (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Perry Ng.
Post update
Offside, Charlton Athletic. Ben Amos tries a through ball, but Macauley Bonne is caught offside.
Post update
Mikael Mandron (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Luke Offord.
Post update
Foul by Mikael Mandron (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Jonathan Williams (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Omar Beckles (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Chuks Aneke (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Doughty.