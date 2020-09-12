Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, MK Dons 1.
Defender Baily Cargill slotted in a late equaliser to give MK Dons a draw at Doncaster.
Madger Gomes' first league goal for Doncaster put them in front in a game where they were second best for long periods.
But Cargill darted into the area and finished smartly on 88 minutes to give Milton Keynes a deserved point.
Doncaster keeper Josef Bursik produced strong saves from the impressive Lasse Sorensen, David Kasumu and Cargill with the visitors comfortably on top.
On the stroke of half-time, Brighton loanee Taylor Richards raced back to deny Sam Nombe an almost certain goal after Bursik had missed a tackle outside his box.
Gomes curled in a shot from the edge of the area against the run of play on 54 minutes to put Doncaster ahead and open up the game.
Doncaster defended well but were breached late in the game, with smart play leading to Cargill's equaliser.
Carlton Morris should have won the game in the final minute when meeting a free-kick only to send a powerful header over the bar.
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 1Bursik
- 2Halliday
- 5Wright
- 4Anderson
- 3James
- 8WhitemanBooked at 85mins
- 6Gomes
- 11TaylorSubstituted forWilliamsat 86'minutes
- 17RichardsBooked at 83mins
- 7TullochSubstituted forLokiloat 75'minutes
- 19John-JulesSubstituted forOkenabirhieat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Okenabirhie
- 10Lokilo
- 13Jones
- 16Amos
- 18Williams
- 24John
- 26Coppinger
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 5Poole
- 15O'Hora
- 3Lewington
- 6Cargill
- 24HoughtonBooked at 74mins
- 18SørensenSubstituted forBrittainat 69'minutes
- 21HarvieSubstituted forSorinolaat 75'minutes
- 8Kasumu
- 19NombeSubstituted forMasonat 69'minutes
- 9Morris
Substitutes
- 20Mason
- 22Walker
- 25Brittain
- 29Sorinola
- 30Freeman
- 31Jallow
- 33Black
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, MK Dons 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Baily Cargill with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Carlton Morris (MK Dons).
Post update
Jason Lokilo (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Baily Cargill (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Callum Brittain with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Matthew Sorinola (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Fejiri Okenabirhie (Doncaster Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 1, MK Dons 1. Baily Cargill (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carlton Morris.
Post update
Offside, Doncaster Rovers. Tom Anderson tries a through ball, but Jason Lokilo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Ed Williams replaces Jon Taylor.
Post update
Foul by Callum Brittain (MK Dons).
Post update
Jason Lokilo (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
David Kasumu (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers).
Booking
Taylor Richards (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Taylor Richards (Doncaster Rovers).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Baily Cargill (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Brittain.