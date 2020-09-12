Last updated on .From the section League One

Defender Baily Cargill slotted in a late equaliser to give MK Dons a draw at Doncaster.

Madger Gomes' first league goal for Doncaster put them in front in a game where they were second best for long periods.

But Cargill darted into the area and finished smartly on 88 minutes to give Milton Keynes a deserved point.

Doncaster keeper Josef Bursik produced strong saves from the impressive Lasse Sorensen, David Kasumu and Cargill with the visitors comfortably on top.

On the stroke of half-time, Brighton loanee Taylor Richards raced back to deny Sam Nombe an almost certain goal after Bursik had missed a tackle outside his box.

Gomes curled in a shot from the edge of the area against the run of play on 54 minutes to put Doncaster ahead and open up the game.

Doncaster defended well but were breached late in the game, with smart play leading to Cargill's equaliser.

Carlton Morris should have won the game in the final minute when meeting a free-kick only to send a powerful header over the bar.

Match report supplied by PA Media.