Goals from Anthony Scully and Adam Jackson saw new-look Lincoln claim a win over Oxford.

The Imps took the lead in the seventh minute when Harry Anderson galloped down the right flank and picked out Scully with an exquisite cross which was nodded home.

Lincoln played some terrific football before the break and James Jones almost made it 2-0 when an audacious effort from the corner of the box was tipped over by goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.

Oxford showed more urgency in the opening stages of the second half and Lincoln keeper Alex Palmer made good saves to deny Cameron Brannagan and Mark Sykes.

However, Oxford's momentum ebbed away and the home side scored the game-clinching second goal 16 minutes from time when a free-kick from Jones was powered home by the head of defender Jackson.

A frustrating afternoon for the U's continued as they were denied by a fantastic double save from Palmer.

They ended the match with 10 men as Rob Atkinson was shown a straight red card in stoppage time for scything down Anderson.

Match report supplied by PA Media.