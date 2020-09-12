League One
Lincoln CityLincoln City2Oxford UtdOxford United0

Goals from Anthony Scully and Adam Jackson saw new-look Lincoln claim a win over Oxford.

The Imps took the lead in the seventh minute when Harry Anderson galloped down the right flank and picked out Scully with an exquisite cross which was nodded home.

Lincoln played some terrific football before the break and James Jones almost made it 2-0 when an audacious effort from the corner of the box was tipped over by goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.

Oxford showed more urgency in the opening stages of the second half and Lincoln keeper Alex Palmer made good saves to deny Cameron Brannagan and Mark Sykes.

However, Oxford's momentum ebbed away and the home side scored the game-clinching second goal 16 minutes from time when a free-kick from Jones was powered home by the head of defender Jackson.

A frustrating afternoon for the U's continued as they were denied by a fantastic double save from Palmer.

They ended the match with 10 men as Rob Atkinson was shown a straight red card in stoppage time for scything down Anderson.

Line-ups

Lincoln City

  • 1Palmer
  • 22Eyoma
  • 4Montsma
  • 5Jackson
  • 30RoughanSubstituted forMelbourneat 90+2'minutes
  • 18McGrandles
  • 10Grant
  • 8Jones
  • 26Anderson
  • 9Hopper
  • 11ScullySubstituted forMortonat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Melbourne
  • 7Edun
  • 15Bradley
  • 17Howarth
  • 19Morton
  • 25Elbouzedi
  • 31Long

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 12Long
  • 5Moore
  • 22AtkinsonBooked at 90mins
  • 3RuffelsSubstituted forClareat 57'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 8Brannagan
  • 28KellySubstituted forAgyeiat 78'minutes
  • 18McGuaneSubstituted forCooperat 67'minutes
  • 10Sykes
  • 9Taylor
  • 17Henry

Substitutes

  • 2Clare
  • 13Stevens
  • 14Forde
  • 15Mousinho
  • 16Cooper
  • 19Agyei
  • 29Osei Yaw
Referee:
Andy Davies

Match Stats

Home TeamLincoln CityAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home19
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lincoln City 2, Oxford United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lincoln City 2, Oxford United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Jones (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Dismissal

    Robert Atkinson (Oxford United) is shown the red card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Robert Atkinson (Oxford United).

  6. Post update

    Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Lincoln City. Alex Palmer tries a through ball, but Tom Hopper is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Joel Cooper (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Harry Anderson (Lincoln City).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Matty Taylor (Oxford United).

  11. Post update

    Adam Jackson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Lincoln City. Max Melbourne replaces Sean Roughan.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Agyei (Oxford United).

  14. Post update

    Callum Morton (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Lincoln City. Callum Morton replaces Anthony Scully.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Atkinson (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Henry.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark Sykes (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matty Taylor (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Harry Anderson (Lincoln City).

