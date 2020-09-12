Match ends, Lincoln City 2, Oxford United 0.
Goals from Anthony Scully and Adam Jackson saw new-look Lincoln claim a win over Oxford.
The Imps took the lead in the seventh minute when Harry Anderson galloped down the right flank and picked out Scully with an exquisite cross which was nodded home.
Lincoln played some terrific football before the break and James Jones almost made it 2-0 when an audacious effort from the corner of the box was tipped over by goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.
Oxford showed more urgency in the opening stages of the second half and Lincoln keeper Alex Palmer made good saves to deny Cameron Brannagan and Mark Sykes.
However, Oxford's momentum ebbed away and the home side scored the game-clinching second goal 16 minutes from time when a free-kick from Jones was powered home by the head of defender Jackson.
A frustrating afternoon for the U's continued as they were denied by a fantastic double save from Palmer.
They ended the match with 10 men as Rob Atkinson was shown a straight red card in stoppage time for scything down Anderson.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Lincoln City
- 1Palmer
- 22Eyoma
- 4Montsma
- 5Jackson
- 30RoughanSubstituted forMelbourneat 90+2'minutes
- 18McGrandles
- 10Grant
- 8Jones
- 26Anderson
- 9Hopper
- 11ScullySubstituted forMortonat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Melbourne
- 7Edun
- 15Bradley
- 17Howarth
- 19Morton
- 25Elbouzedi
- 31Long
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 12Long
- 5Moore
- 22AtkinsonBooked at 90mins
- 3RuffelsSubstituted forClareat 57'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 8Brannagan
- 28KellySubstituted forAgyeiat 78'minutes
- 18McGuaneSubstituted forCooperat 67'minutes
- 10Sykes
- 9Taylor
- 17Henry
Substitutes
- 2Clare
- 13Stevens
- 14Forde
- 15Mousinho
- 16Cooper
- 19Agyei
- 29Osei Yaw
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lincoln City 2, Oxford United 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Jones (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Robert Atkinson (Oxford United) is shown the red card.
Post update
Foul by Robert Atkinson (Oxford United).
Post update
Harry Anderson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Lincoln City. Alex Palmer tries a through ball, but Tom Hopper is caught offside.
Post update
Joel Cooper (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Anderson (Lincoln City).
Post update
Foul by Matty Taylor (Oxford United).
Post update
Adam Jackson (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Max Melbourne replaces Sean Roughan.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Agyei (Oxford United).
Post update
Callum Morton (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Callum Morton replaces Anthony Scully.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robert Atkinson (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Henry.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mark Sykes (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matty Taylor (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Sam Long (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Anderson (Lincoln City).