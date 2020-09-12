Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Blackpool 0.
Newly-promoted Plymouth opened their League One account with a hard-fought win over Blackpool at Home Park.
Wales Under-21 international striker Luke Jephcott headed home Argyle's third-minute winner.
Jephcott deftly redirected Will Aimson's arrowed right-wing cross over Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell at his near post.
Blackpool responded, with home keeper Michael Cooper saving from CJ Hamilton in the 15th minute and striker Jerry Yates heading just wide from Hamilton's cross after 26 minutes.
Cooper was at his best again as he denied Sullay Kaikai when he let fly from a 25-yard free-kick.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Kaikai and Grant Ward all had shots blocked in quick succession in the 47th minute as Blackpool lined up on the edge of the box.
Maxwell did well to palm over Danny Mayor's chip and at the other end, Keshi Anderson's thumping strike was brilliantly saved by Cooper after 73 minutes.
The visiting keeper saved well to deny striker Frank Nouble from the next attack, but Plymouth held on.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 1Cooper
- 4Aimson
- 5WoottonBooked at 77mins
- 2Watts
- 8Edwards
- 10Mayor
- 16MacLeod
- 15GrantSubstituted forPereira Camaráat 38'minutes
- 32CooperSubstituted forMooreat 70'minutes
- 31JephcottSubstituted forTelfordat 48'minutes
- 7Nouble
Substitutes
- 6Canavan
- 11Telford
- 17Moore
- 19Lolos
- 26Ruddy
- 27Law
- 28Pereira Camará
Blackpool
- 1Maxwell
- 20TurtonBooked at 52mins
- 21EkpitetaBooked at 59mins
- 12NottinghamBooked at 11mins
- 15MitchellSubstituted forWilliamsat 71'minutes
- 18Ward
- 6Robson
- 8AndersonSubstituted forLubalaat 89'minutes
- 22Hamilton
- 9Yates
- 10KaikaiSubstituted forKempat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Thorniley
- 5Williams
- 13Sims
- 14Madine
- 17Virtue-Thick
- 19Kemp
- 30Lubala
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Blackpool 0.
Post update
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Oliver Turton.
Post update
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Grant Ward.
Post update
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dominic Telford (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Panutche Camará.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Bez Lubala replaces Keshi Anderson.
Post update
Foul by CJ Hamilton (Blackpool).
Post update
Will Aimson (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Kemp (Blackpool).
Post update
Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Grant Ward (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Telford (Plymouth Argyle).
Post update
Foul by Michael Nottingham (Blackpool).
Post update
Will Aimson (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Grant Ward (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jerry Yates.
Booking
Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jerry Yates (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Daniel Kemp replaces Sullay Kaikai.