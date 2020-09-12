Last updated on .From the section League One

Newly-promoted Plymouth opened their League One account with a hard-fought win over Blackpool at Home Park.

Wales Under-21 international striker Luke Jephcott headed home Argyle's third-minute winner.

Jephcott deftly redirected Will Aimson's arrowed right-wing cross over Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell at his near post.

Blackpool responded, with home keeper Michael Cooper saving from CJ Hamilton in the 15th minute and striker Jerry Yates heading just wide from Hamilton's cross after 26 minutes.

Cooper was at his best again as he denied Sullay Kaikai when he let fly from a 25-yard free-kick.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Kaikai and Grant Ward all had shots blocked in quick succession in the 47th minute as Blackpool lined up on the edge of the box.

Maxwell did well to palm over Danny Mayor's chip and at the other end, Keshi Anderson's thumping strike was brilliantly saved by Cooper after 73 minutes.

The visiting keeper saved well to deny striker Frank Nouble from the next attack, but Plymouth held on.

Match report supplied by PA Media.