League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle1BlackpoolBlackpool0

Newly-promoted Plymouth opened their League One account with a hard-fought win over Blackpool at Home Park.

Wales Under-21 international striker Luke Jephcott headed home Argyle's third-minute winner.

Jephcott deftly redirected Will Aimson's arrowed right-wing cross over Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell at his near post.

Blackpool responded, with home keeper Michael Cooper saving from CJ Hamilton in the 15th minute and striker Jerry Yates heading just wide from Hamilton's cross after 26 minutes.

Cooper was at his best again as he denied Sullay Kaikai when he let fly from a 25-yard free-kick.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Kaikai and Grant Ward all had shots blocked in quick succession in the 47th minute as Blackpool lined up on the edge of the box.

Maxwell did well to palm over Danny Mayor's chip and at the other end, Keshi Anderson's thumping strike was brilliantly saved by Cooper after 73 minutes.

The visiting keeper saved well to deny striker Frank Nouble from the next attack, but Plymouth held on.

Line-ups

Plymouth

  • 1Cooper
  • 4Aimson
  • 5WoottonBooked at 77mins
  • 2Watts
  • 8Edwards
  • 10Mayor
  • 16MacLeod
  • 15GrantSubstituted forPereira Camaráat 38'minutes
  • 32CooperSubstituted forMooreat 70'minutes
  • 31JephcottSubstituted forTelfordat 48'minutes
  • 7Nouble

Substitutes

  • 6Canavan
  • 11Telford
  • 17Moore
  • 19Lolos
  • 26Ruddy
  • 27Law
  • 28Pereira Camará

Blackpool

  • 1Maxwell
  • 20TurtonBooked at 52mins
  • 21EkpitetaBooked at 59mins
  • 12NottinghamBooked at 11mins
  • 15MitchellSubstituted forWilliamsat 71'minutes
  • 18Ward
  • 6Robson
  • 8AndersonSubstituted forLubalaat 89'minutes
  • 22Hamilton
  • 9Yates
  • 10KaikaiSubstituted forKempat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Thorniley
  • 5Williams
  • 13Sims
  • 14Madine
  • 17Virtue-Thick
  • 19Kemp
  • 30Lubala
Referee:
Kevin Johnson

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home5
Away19
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Blackpool 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Blackpool 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Oliver Turton.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Grant Ward.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Marvin Ekpiteta.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dominic Telford (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Panutche Camará.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackpool. Bez Lubala replaces Keshi Anderson.

  8. Post update

    Foul by CJ Hamilton (Blackpool).

  9. Post update

    Will Aimson (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Kemp (Blackpool).

  11. Post update

    Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Grant Ward (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Telford (Plymouth Argyle).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Michael Nottingham (Blackpool).

  15. Post update

    Will Aimson (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grant Ward (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jerry Yates.

  17. Booking

    Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Jerry Yates (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Scott Wootton (Plymouth Argyle).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackpool. Daniel Kemp replaces Sullay Kaikai.

