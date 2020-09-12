Match ends, Portsmouth 0, Shrewsbury Town 0.
Promotion hopefuls Portsmouth made a disappointing start to their League One campaign after being held to a goalless draw at home by Shrewsbury.
Only a stunning late save from goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray four minutes from time - acrobatically palming away a powerful close-range effort from Rekeil Pike - denied Shrewsbury all three points.
Yet Portsmouth could have stolen the win themselves as captain Tom Naylor saw a header fly over via the crossbar.
It was the visitors, who had Aaron Pierre sent off in stoppage time, who came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half.
Pompey struggled to cope with set-pieces all afternoon and, from a corner, midfielder Brad Walker thumped a header against a post.
When Portsmouth did get a shot on target they were kept out by Shrewsbury's impressive debutant goalkeeper Matija Sarkic - on loan from Wolves.
Sarkic denied the home side twice in the second half, clutching Naylor's 18-yard volleyed effort and then pushing Lee Brown's free-kick around a post four minutes into stoppage time after Pierre had been dismissed for a second yellow card.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 1MacGillivray
- 2Johnson
- 6Whatmough
- 20Raggett
- 3Brown
- 4Naylor
- 17MorrisBooked at 73minsSubstituted forCloseat 80'minutes
- 19HarnessBooked at 67minsSubstituted forWilliamsat 69'minutes
- 26EvansSubstituted forCannonat 55'minutes
- 11Curtis
- 9Marquis
Substitutes
- 7Williams
- 8Close
- 10Harrison
- 13Bolton
- 14Cannon
- 23Pring
- 41Turnbull
Shrewsbury
- 31Sarkic
- 5WilliamsSubstituted forFosseyat 71'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 24Ebanks-Landell
- 2PierreBooked at 90mins
- 3Golbourne
- 10VelaBooked at 75minsSubstituted forNorburnat 78'minutes
- 25High
- 16Walker
- 7WhalleyBooked at 34mins
- 9Pyke
- 35CummingsBooked at 5minsSubstituted forBarnettat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Burgoyne
- 8Norburn
- 17Love
- 18Fossey
- 19Barnett
- 22Daniels
- 23Udoh
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away25
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 0, Shrewsbury Town 0.
Post update
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Matija Sarkic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lee Brown (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) for a bad foul.
Post update
John Marquis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Sean Raggett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Barnett (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Offside, Portsmouth. Ronan Curtis tries a through ball, but Andrew Cannon is caught offside.
Post update
Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Lee Brown with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Ryan Williams (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Scott Golbourne (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
Post update
Marlon Fossey (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rekeil Pyke (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jack Whatmough.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun Whalley with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Lee Brown.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth).