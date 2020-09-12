League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth0ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town0

Promotion hopefuls Portsmouth made a disappointing start to their League One campaign after being held to a goalless draw at home by Shrewsbury.

Only a stunning late save from goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray four minutes from time - acrobatically palming away a powerful close-range effort from Rekeil Pike - denied Shrewsbury all three points.

Yet Portsmouth could have stolen the win themselves as captain Tom Naylor saw a header fly over via the crossbar.

It was the visitors, who had Aaron Pierre sent off in stoppage time, who came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half.

Pompey struggled to cope with set-pieces all afternoon and, from a corner, midfielder Brad Walker thumped a header against a post.

When Portsmouth did get a shot on target they were kept out by Shrewsbury's impressive debutant goalkeeper Matija Sarkic - on loan from Wolves.

Sarkic denied the home side twice in the second half, clutching Naylor's 18-yard volleyed effort and then pushing Lee Brown's free-kick around a post four minutes into stoppage time after Pierre had been dismissed for a second yellow card.

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 2Johnson
  • 6Whatmough
  • 20Raggett
  • 3Brown
  • 4Naylor
  • 17MorrisBooked at 73minsSubstituted forCloseat 80'minutes
  • 19HarnessBooked at 67minsSubstituted forWilliamsat 69'minutes
  • 26EvansSubstituted forCannonat 55'minutes
  • 11Curtis
  • 9Marquis

Substitutes

  • 7Williams
  • 8Close
  • 10Harrison
  • 13Bolton
  • 14Cannon
  • 23Pring
  • 41Turnbull

Shrewsbury

  • 31Sarkic
  • 5WilliamsSubstituted forFosseyat 71'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 24Ebanks-Landell
  • 2PierreBooked at 90mins
  • 3Golbourne
  • 10VelaBooked at 75minsSubstituted forNorburnat 78'minutes
  • 25High
  • 16Walker
  • 7WhalleyBooked at 34mins
  • 9Pyke
  • 35CummingsBooked at 5minsSubstituted forBarnettat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Burgoyne
  • 8Norburn
  • 17Love
  • 18Fossey
  • 19Barnett
  • 22Daniels
  • 23Udoh
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away25

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Portsmouth 0, Shrewsbury Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Portsmouth 0, Shrewsbury Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Matija Sarkic.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lee Brown (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    John Marquis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town).

  8. Post update

    Sean Raggett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Barnett (Shrewsbury Town).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Portsmouth. Ronan Curtis tries a through ball, but Andrew Cannon is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Lee Brown with a cross following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Ryan Williams (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Scott Golbourne (Shrewsbury Town).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

  15. Post update

    Marlon Fossey (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rekeil Pyke (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jack Whatmough.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Pierre (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun Whalley with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Lee Brown.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth).

Top Stories