Promotion hopefuls Portsmouth made a disappointing start to their League One campaign after being held to a goalless draw at home by Shrewsbury.

Only a stunning late save from goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray four minutes from time - acrobatically palming away a powerful close-range effort from Rekeil Pike - denied Shrewsbury all three points.

Yet Portsmouth could have stolen the win themselves as captain Tom Naylor saw a header fly over via the crossbar.

It was the visitors, who had Aaron Pierre sent off in stoppage time, who came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half.

Pompey struggled to cope with set-pieces all afternoon and, from a corner, midfielder Brad Walker thumped a header against a post.

When Portsmouth did get a shot on target they were kept out by Shrewsbury's impressive debutant goalkeeper Matija Sarkic - on loan from Wolves.

Sarkic denied the home side twice in the second half, clutching Naylor's 18-yard volleyed effort and then pushing Lee Brown's free-kick around a post four minutes into stoppage time after Pierre had been dismissed for a second yellow card.

