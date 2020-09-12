Match ends, Sunderland 1, Bristol Rovers 1.
Chris Maguire struck with eight minutes to go to earn Sunderland a draw against Bristol Rovers at the Stadium of Light.
Rovers had threatened to leave with three points after taking the lead in the third minute from a penalty converted by Rovers' left-back Luke Leahy.
The Pirates won a penalty with just 90 seconds on the clock when Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge hauled down Jayden Mitchell-Lawson having failed to hold Max Ehmer's header.
Leahy's spot-kick was clinical, high and beyond Burge, and that left Sunderland with a mountain to climb.
After the break, Sunderland tested goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola, who had to make a couple of strong stops to deny Maguire and George Dobson.
But Maguire levelled things up with a powerful drive from the edge of the area.
After that, Max Power's 25-yard drive was tipped onto the post and he then had an effort cleared off the line by Mark Little.
Dobson's red card for a strong challenge on Mitchell-Lawson in the sixth minute of stoppage time effectively ended Sunderland's push for a winner.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 1Burge
- 4Willis
- 5WrightBooked at 21minsSubstituted forGoochat 78'minutes
- 3Flanagan
- 13O'Nien
- 8DobsonBooked at 90mins
- 6Power
- 33Hume
- 7Maguire
- 22GriggSubstituted forGrahamat 67'minutes
- 10O'BrienSubstituted forWykeat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Wyke
- 11Gooch
- 14Scowen
- 18Graham
- 19Xhemajli
- 20Matthews
- 23Leadbitter
Bristol Rovers
- 32JaakkolaBooked at 90mins
- 25Harries
- 5Ehmer
- 15Kilgour
- 2Little
- 4Grant
- 8Westbrooke
- 3LeahySubstituted forTutondaat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Mitchell-Lawson
- 11NicholsonSubstituted forHargreavesat 67'minutes
- 9HanlanSubstituted forAyungaat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 1van Stappershoef
- 17Daly
- 20Hargreaves
- 21Ayunga
- 22Hare
- 24Tutonda
- 26Baldwin
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Bristol Rovers 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
David Tutonda (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
George Dobson (Sunderland) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Post update
Foul by George Dobson (Sunderland).
Post update
Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Anssi Jaakkola (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Maguire with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Josh Grant.
Post update
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Mark Little.
Post update
Offside, Sunderland. Lynden Gooch tries a through ball, but Luke O'Nien is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lynden Gooch with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke O'Nien.
Post update
Attempt saved. Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Maguire with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Cian Harries.
Post update
Attempt saved. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Maguire.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 1, Bristol Rovers 1. Chris Maguire (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. George Dobson (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Denver Hume.