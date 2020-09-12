League One
SunderlandSunderland1Bristol RoversBristol Rovers1

Chris Maguire struck with eight minutes to go to earn Sunderland a draw against Bristol Rovers at the Stadium of Light.

Rovers had threatened to leave with three points after taking the lead in the third minute from a penalty converted by Rovers' left-back Luke Leahy.

The Pirates won a penalty with just 90 seconds on the clock when Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge hauled down Jayden Mitchell-Lawson having failed to hold Max Ehmer's header.

Leahy's spot-kick was clinical, high and beyond Burge, and that left Sunderland with a mountain to climb.

After the break, Sunderland tested goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola, who had to make a couple of strong stops to deny Maguire and George Dobson.

But Maguire levelled things up with a powerful drive from the edge of the area.

After that, Max Power's 25-yard drive was tipped onto the post and he then had an effort cleared off the line by Mark Little.

Dobson's red card for a strong challenge on Mitchell-Lawson in the sixth minute of stoppage time effectively ended Sunderland's push for a winner.

Line-ups

Sunderland

  • 1Burge
  • 4Willis
  • 5WrightBooked at 21minsSubstituted forGoochat 78'minutes
  • 3Flanagan
  • 13O'Nien
  • 8DobsonBooked at 90mins
  • 6Power
  • 33Hume
  • 7Maguire
  • 22GriggSubstituted forGrahamat 67'minutes
  • 10O'BrienSubstituted forWykeat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Wyke
  • 11Gooch
  • 14Scowen
  • 18Graham
  • 19Xhemajli
  • 20Matthews
  • 23Leadbitter

Bristol Rovers

  • 32JaakkolaBooked at 90mins
  • 25Harries
  • 5Ehmer
  • 15Kilgour
  • 2Little
  • 4Grant
  • 8Westbrooke
  • 3LeahySubstituted forTutondaat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Mitchell-Lawson
  • 11NicholsonSubstituted forHargreavesat 67'minutes
  • 9HanlanSubstituted forAyungaat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1van Stappershoef
  • 17Daly
  • 20Hargreaves
  • 21Ayunga
  • 22Hare
  • 24Tutonda
  • 26Baldwin
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamBristol Rovers
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home25
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sunderland 1, Bristol Rovers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Bristol Rovers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  4. Booking

    David Tutonda (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Dismissal

    George Dobson (Sunderland) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  6. Post update

    Foul by George Dobson (Sunderland).

  7. Post update

    Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    Anssi Jaakkola (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Maguire with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Josh Grant.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Mark Little.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Sunderland. Lynden Gooch tries a through ball, but Luke O'Nien is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lynden Gooch with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke O'Nien.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Maguire with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Cian Harries.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Maguire.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Sunderland 1, Bristol Rovers 1. Chris Maguire (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. George Dobson (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Denver Hume.

