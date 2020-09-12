Last updated on .From the section League One

Tyler Smith, Anthony Grant and Matt Smith all scored their first league goals for Swindon, who made a winning return to League One with victory over Rochdale.

Sheffield United loanee Tyler Smith made it 1-0 after just four minutes by lashing home from inside the box after a Jack Payne corner deflected into his path.

Diallang Jaiyesimi's cross from the left was nodded in by Grant at the back post for 2-0 in the 33rd minute.

The third goal came about via some excellent pressing, as Matt Smith latched on to a loose ball by Rochdale goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and slotted in from the edge of the box.

Rochdale were outclassed but did manage to score a late consolation in second-half stoppage time.

Jimmy Keohane netted from close range after a low cross from the right to take some of the gloss off Swindon's victory, but the points still went the hosts' way.

