League One
SwindonSwindon Town3RochdaleRochdale1

Tyler Smith, Anthony Grant and Matt Smith all scored their first league goals for Swindon, who made a winning return to League One with victory over Rochdale.

Sheffield United loanee Tyler Smith made it 1-0 after just four minutes by lashing home from inside the box after a Jack Payne corner deflected into his path.

Diallang Jaiyesimi's cross from the left was nodded in by Grant at the back post for 2-0 in the 33rd minute.

The third goal came about via some excellent pressing, as Matt Smith latched on to a loose ball by Rochdale goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and slotted in from the edge of the box.

Rochdale were outclassed but did manage to score a late consolation in second-half stoppage time.

Jimmy Keohane netted from close range after a low cross from the right to take some of the gloss off Swindon's victory, but the points still went the hosts' way.

Line-ups

Swindon

  • 1Kovar
  • 2Caddis
  • 16Odimayo
  • 3Fryers
  • 24Hunt
  • 42Grant
  • 15Smith
  • 7JaiyesimiBooked at 46minsSubstituted forHopeat 86'minutes
  • 18PayneSubstituted forCurranat 90+4'minutes
  • 11Smith
  • 9SmithSubstituted forPitmanat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 8Pitman
  • 21Curran
  • 25Fryer
  • 30Haines
  • 45Hope

Rochdale

  • 1Bazunu
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 6O'Connell
  • 5McShane
  • 13Keohane
  • 8MorleySubstituted forTavaresat 62'minutes
  • 21LundBooked at 89mins
  • 14Rathbone
  • 7DooleySubstituted forBaahat 73'minutes
  • 16Done
  • 10Newby

Substitutes

  • 4McNulty
  • 12Lynch
  • 17Tavares
  • 18Bradley
  • 19Amankwah
  • 22Baah
  • 24Brierley
Referee:
Alan Young

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Top Stories