Match ends, Swindon Town 3, Rochdale 1.
Tyler Smith, Anthony Grant and Matt Smith all scored their first league goals for Swindon, who made a winning return to League One with victory over Rochdale.
Sheffield United loanee Tyler Smith made it 1-0 after just four minutes by lashing home from inside the box after a Jack Payne corner deflected into his path.
Diallang Jaiyesimi's cross from the left was nodded in by Grant at the back post for 2-0 in the 33rd minute.
The third goal came about via some excellent pressing, as Matt Smith latched on to a loose ball by Rochdale goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and slotted in from the edge of the box.
Rochdale were outclassed but did manage to score a late consolation in second-half stoppage time.
Jimmy Keohane netted from close range after a low cross from the right to take some of the gloss off Swindon's victory, but the points still went the hosts' way.
Line-ups
Swindon
- 1Kovar
- 2Caddis
- 16Odimayo
- 3Fryers
- 24Hunt
- 42Grant
- 15Smith
- 7JaiyesimiBooked at 46minsSubstituted forHopeat 86'minutes
- 18PayneSubstituted forCurranat 90+4'minutes
- 11Smith
- 9SmithSubstituted forPitmanat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 8Pitman
- 21Curran
- 25Fryer
- 30Haines
- 45Hope
Rochdale
- 1Bazunu
- 2McLaughlin
- 6O'Connell
- 5McShane
- 13Keohane
- 8MorleySubstituted forTavaresat 62'minutes
- 21LundBooked at 89mins
- 14Rathbone
- 7DooleySubstituted forBaahat 73'minutes
- 16Done
- 10Newby
Substitutes
- 4McNulty
- 12Lynch
- 17Tavares
- 18Bradley
- 19Amankwah
- 22Baah
- 24Brierley
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 3, Rochdale 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Taylor Curran replaces Jack Payne.
Foul by Kwadwo Baah (Rochdale).
Paul Caddis (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 3, Rochdale 1. Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kwadwo Baah.
Matt Done (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Grant (Swindon Town).
Attempt blocked. Jonny Smith (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Smith.
Booking
Brett Pitman (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Brett Pitman (Swindon Town).
Foul by Alex Newby (Rochdale).
Post update
Anthony Grant (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Matthew Lund (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matthew Lund (Rochdale).
Post update
Matthew Smith (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale).
Brett Pitman (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Hallam Hope replaces Diallang Jaiyesimi.