Match ends, Barrow 1, Stevenage 1.
Inih Effiong levelled from the spot to deny Barrow a winning return to the English Football League in a draw with Stevenage.
Barrow led from the 12th minute following a Dior Angus penalty and looked set for their first EFL win in 48 years.
But last season's bottom club earned a share of the spoils after sub Effiong won a penalty and then coolly slotted home with four minutes to go.
Barrow had got off to a perfect start when Angus took full advantage of a foul by Remeao Hutton.
Stevenage responded well and nearly drew level when Danny Newton saw two shots blocked in quick succession.
Jamie Cumming made a brilliant fingertip save to keep out Mike Jones after 55 minutes and another superb stop in the 63rd minute when he turned away Tom Beadling's effort from the edge of the box.
Kgosi Ntlhe headed against the crossbar before Luke Prosser headed over.
But Stevenage rescued a point when Effiong kept his nerve from the spot.
Line-ups
Barrow
- 1Dixon
- 27Barry
- 14Jones
- 6Hird
- 24Ntlhe
- 2BrownSubstituted forWilsonat 82'minutes
- 8Jones
- 10Hardcastle
- 16BeadlingBooked at 44minsSubstituted forBigginsat 73'minutes
- 22HindleSubstituted forJamesat 57'minutes
- 20Angus
Substitutes
- 4Taylor
- 7Gribbin
- 12Lillis
- 19Wilson
- 25Biggins
- 33James
Stevenage
- 1Cumming
- 2Wildin
- 5Cuthbert
- 6Prosser
- 12Hutton
- 23Smith
- 4VincelotSubstituted forReadat 59'minutes
- 8Osborne
- 17List
- 11NewtonBooked at 11mins
- 10MarshSubstituted forEffiongat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Effiong
- 13Johnson
- 15Vancooten
- 19Read
- 20Akinwande
- 22Dinanga
- 24Marshall
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barrow 1, Stevenage 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Newton (Stevenage) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Luther Wildin with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Stevenage. Elliott List tries a through ball, but Inih Effiong is caught offside.
Post update
Harrison Biggins (Barrow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Elliot Osborne (Stevenage).
Post update
Goal! Barrow 1, Stevenage 1. Inih Effiong (Stevenage) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Sam Hird (Barrow) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Stevenage. Elliott List draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Dior Angus (Barrow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Luther Wildin (Stevenage).
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Scott Wilson replaces Connor Brown because of an injury.
Post update
Bradley Barry (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Inih Effiong (Stevenage).
Post update
Foul by Harrison Biggins (Barrow).
Post update
Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Prosser (Stevenage) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arthur Read with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Hand ball by Michael Jones (Barrow).
Post update
Foul by Michael Jones (Barrow).
Post update
Danny Newton (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.