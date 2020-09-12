Last updated on .From the section League Two

Inih Effiong levelled from the spot to deny Barrow a winning return to the English Football League in a draw with Stevenage.

Barrow led from the 12th minute following a Dior Angus penalty and looked set for their first EFL win in 48 years.

But last season's bottom club earned a share of the spoils after sub Effiong won a penalty and then coolly slotted home with four minutes to go.

Barrow had got off to a perfect start when Angus took full advantage of a foul by Remeao Hutton.

Stevenage responded well and nearly drew level when Danny Newton saw two shots blocked in quick succession.

Jamie Cumming made a brilliant fingertip save to keep out Mike Jones after 55 minutes and another superb stop in the 63rd minute when he turned away Tom Beadling's effort from the edge of the box.

Kgosi Ntlhe headed against the crossbar before Luke Prosser headed over.

But Stevenage rescued a point when Effiong kept his nerve from the spot.

