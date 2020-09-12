League Two
BarrowBarrow1StevenageStevenage1

Inih Effiong levelled from the spot to deny Barrow a winning return to the English Football League in a draw with Stevenage.

Barrow led from the 12th minute following a Dior Angus penalty and looked set for their first EFL win in 48 years.

But last season's bottom club earned a share of the spoils after sub Effiong won a penalty and then coolly slotted home with four minutes to go.

Barrow had got off to a perfect start when Angus took full advantage of a foul by Remeao Hutton.

Stevenage responded well and nearly drew level when Danny Newton saw two shots blocked in quick succession.

Jamie Cumming made a brilliant fingertip save to keep out Mike Jones after 55 minutes and another superb stop in the 63rd minute when he turned away Tom Beadling's effort from the edge of the box.

Kgosi Ntlhe headed against the crossbar before Luke Prosser headed over.

But Stevenage rescued a point when Effiong kept his nerve from the spot.

Line-ups

Barrow

  • 1Dixon
  • 27Barry
  • 14Jones
  • 6Hird
  • 24Ntlhe
  • 2BrownSubstituted forWilsonat 82'minutes
  • 8Jones
  • 10Hardcastle
  • 16BeadlingBooked at 44minsSubstituted forBigginsat 73'minutes
  • 22HindleSubstituted forJamesat 57'minutes
  • 20Angus

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 7Gribbin
  • 12Lillis
  • 19Wilson
  • 25Biggins
  • 33James

Stevenage

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Wildin
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 6Prosser
  • 12Hutton
  • 23Smith
  • 4VincelotSubstituted forReadat 59'minutes
  • 8Osborne
  • 17List
  • 11NewtonBooked at 11mins
  • 10MarshSubstituted forEffiongat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Effiong
  • 13Johnson
  • 15Vancooten
  • 19Read
  • 20Akinwande
  • 22Dinanga
  • 24Marshall
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamBarrowAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away15

