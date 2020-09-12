Match ends, Cambridge United 3, Carlisle United 0.
Cambridge beat Carlisle to record their first opening day victory in five years.
The home side led within nine minutes through Luke Hannant, who ran in on goal from Joe Ironside's flick and lifted the ball over Paul Farman and into the far corner.
The advantage was doubled only seven minutes later when Kyle Knoyle's cross from the right was perfect for striker Paul Mullin, who thumped a header past Farman.
Carlisle enjoyed an extended spell of pressure before half time and their best chance of the half came after 34 minutes when Omari Patrick turned in the box and saw his shot deflected into the side netting.
Cambridge could have been 3-0 up before the break but Ironside was denied by Farman after Aaron Hayden's mistake let him in.
Carlisle pressed throughout the second half without seriously testing Dimi Mitov, before the hosts made the game safe four minutes from the end when Knoyle cut the ball back for Ironside to fire into the far corner.
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 1Mitov
- 2Knoyle
- 16Cundy
- 5Taylor
- 11Dunk
- 14HoolahanSubstituted forIredaleat 69'minutes
- 8O'NeilSubstituted forMayat 28'minutes
- 4DigbyBooked at 45mins
- 7Hannant
- 10MullinSubstituted forKnibbsat 77'minutes
- 20Ironside
Substitutes
- 3Iredale
- 9Dallas
- 17Davies
- 19May
- 23Knowles
- 25Burton
- 26Knibbs
Carlisle
- 21Farman
- 2TannerSubstituted forRileyat 66'minutes
- 6HaydenSubstituted forArmerat 77'minutes
- 13McDonald
- 3Anderton
- 8GuyBooked at 76mins
- 12MellishBooked at 89mins
- 14Kayode
- 9AlessandraSubstituted forWalkerat 65'minutes
- 11PatrickBooked at 45mins
- 20ToureBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 4Devine
- 5Hunt
- 7Riley
- 10Reilly
- 17Armer
- 27Dewhurst
- 33Walker
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away18
