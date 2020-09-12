Last updated on .From the section League Two

Cambridge beat Carlisle to record their first opening day victory in five years.

The home side led within nine minutes through Luke Hannant, who ran in on goal from Joe Ironside's flick and lifted the ball over Paul Farman and into the far corner.

The advantage was doubled only seven minutes later when Kyle Knoyle's cross from the right was perfect for striker Paul Mullin, who thumped a header past Farman.

Carlisle enjoyed an extended spell of pressure before half time and their best chance of the half came after 34 minutes when Omari Patrick turned in the box and saw his shot deflected into the side netting.

Cambridge could have been 3-0 up before the break but Ironside was denied by Farman after Aaron Hayden's mistake let him in.

Carlisle pressed throughout the second half without seriously testing Dimi Mitov, before the hosts made the game safe four minutes from the end when Knoyle cut the ball back for Ironside to fire into the far corner.

Match report supplied by PA Media.