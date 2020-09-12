League Two
CambridgeCambridge United3CarlisleCarlisle United0

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Cambridge beat Carlisle to record their first opening day victory in five years.

The home side led within nine minutes through Luke Hannant, who ran in on goal from Joe Ironside's flick and lifted the ball over Paul Farman and into the far corner.

The advantage was doubled only seven minutes later when Kyle Knoyle's cross from the right was perfect for striker Paul Mullin, who thumped a header past Farman.

Carlisle enjoyed an extended spell of pressure before half time and their best chance of the half came after 34 minutes when Omari Patrick turned in the box and saw his shot deflected into the side netting.

Cambridge could have been 3-0 up before the break but Ironside was denied by Farman after Aaron Hayden's mistake let him in.

Carlisle pressed throughout the second half without seriously testing Dimi Mitov, before the hosts made the game safe four minutes from the end when Knoyle cut the ball back for Ironside to fire into the far corner.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Cambridge

  • 1Mitov
  • 2Knoyle
  • 16Cundy
  • 5Taylor
  • 11Dunk
  • 14HoolahanSubstituted forIredaleat 69'minutes
  • 8O'NeilSubstituted forMayat 28'minutes
  • 4DigbyBooked at 45mins
  • 7Hannant
  • 10MullinSubstituted forKnibbsat 77'minutes
  • 20Ironside

Substitutes

  • 3Iredale
  • 9Dallas
  • 17Davies
  • 19May
  • 23Knowles
  • 25Burton
  • 26Knibbs

Carlisle

  • 21Farman
  • 2TannerSubstituted forRileyat 66'minutes
  • 6HaydenSubstituted forArmerat 77'minutes
  • 13McDonald
  • 3Anderton
  • 8GuyBooked at 76mins
  • 12MellishBooked at 89mins
  • 14Kayode
  • 9AlessandraSubstituted forWalkerat 65'minutes
  • 11PatrickBooked at 45mins
  • 20ToureBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 4Devine
  • 5Hunt
  • 7Riley
  • 10Reilly
  • 17Armer
  • 27Dewhurst
  • 33Walker
Referee:
Paul Howard

Match Stats

Home TeamCambridgeAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home5
Away19
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cambridge United 3, Carlisle United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cambridge United 3, Carlisle United 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Walker (Carlisle United).

  4. Post update

    Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nick Anderton (Carlisle United).

  6. Post update

    Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Cambridge United. Joe Ironside tries a through ball, but Harvey Knibbs is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jack Armer (Carlisle United).

  9. Post update

    Robbie Cundy (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Omari Patrick (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Cambridge United. Paul Digby tries a through ball, but Luke Hannant is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Rod McDonald.

  13. Booking

    Jon Mellish (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jon Mellish (Carlisle United).

  15. Post update

    Luke Hannant (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Booking

    Gime Toure (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Gime Toure (Carlisle United).

  18. Post update

    Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Callum Guy (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Adam May (Cambridge United).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories