From the section League Two

New manager Steve Ball saw his Colchester side earn a 0-0 draw with a battling performance at Bradford in his first league match in charge.

Bradford had the better chances in the first half, with three of them falling to experienced striker Lee Novak.

Novak saw his close-range shot saved by keeper Dean Gerken in the sixth minute and when the ball came back to him his second shot was blocked.

He then headed over from close range in the 25th minute from Dylan Mottley-Henry's cross and defender Anthony O'Connor also saw his close-range header clear the bar in the 35th minute.

Colchester came into the game before half-time and Kwame Poku saw a shot blocked after being set up by Jevani Brown, while Harry Pell saw his shot from outside the box blocked by the Bradford defence.

Chances were in short supply in a scrappy second half. Luke Gambin tested Bradford keeper Richard O'Donnell with an angled shot after breaking away down the left in the 62nd minute.

Bradford substitute Clayton Donaldson saw his 20-yard effort blocked in the 81st minute before Tom Eastman almost snatched a win for Colchester when he headed wide in the 86th minute after being left unmarked from a corner.

Match report supplied by PA Media.