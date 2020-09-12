League Two
BradfordBradford City0ColchesterColchester United0

New manager Steve Ball saw his Colchester side earn a 0-0 draw with a battling performance at Bradford in his first league match in charge.

Bradford had the better chances in the first half, with three of them falling to experienced striker Lee Novak.

Novak saw his close-range shot saved by keeper Dean Gerken in the sixth minute and when the ball came back to him his second shot was blocked.

He then headed over from close range in the 25th minute from Dylan Mottley-Henry's cross and defender Anthony O'Connor also saw his close-range header clear the bar in the 35th minute.

Colchester came into the game before half-time and Kwame Poku saw a shot blocked after being set up by Jevani Brown, while Harry Pell saw his shot from outside the box blocked by the Bradford defence.

Chances were in short supply in a scrappy second half. Luke Gambin tested Bradford keeper Richard O'Donnell with an angled shot after breaking away down the left in the 62nd minute.

Bradford substitute Clayton Donaldson saw his 20-yard effort blocked in the 81st minute before Tom Eastman almost snatched a win for Colchester when he headed wide in the 86th minute after being left unmarked from a corner.

Line-ups

Bradford

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 6O'Connor
  • 4O'Connor
  • 21StauntonBooked at 19mins
  • 32Mottley-HenrySubstituted forIsmailat 73'minutes
  • 8CookeSubstituted forPritchardat 78'minutes
  • 18Watt
  • 23Wood
  • 16Clarke
  • 28GuthrieSubstituted forDonaldsonat 74'minutes
  • 9Novak

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 5Richards-Everton
  • 7Pritchard
  • 10Donaldson
  • 11Ismail
  • 13Hornby
  • 15French

Colchester

  • 1Gerken
  • 2Welch-HayesBooked at 68mins
  • 18EastmanBooked at 76mins
  • 5SmithBooked at 90mins
  • 3Bramall
  • 24Stevenson
  • 8Pell
  • 23PokuSubstituted forCowan-Hallat 85'minutes
  • 14ChilversSubstituted forMarshallat 90+4'minutes
  • 26GambinSubstituted forSeniorat 67'minutes
  • 10Brown

Substitutes

  • 6Sowunmi
  • 7Senior
  • 12Cowan-Hall
  • 17Scarlett
  • 29George
  • 33Marshall
  • 34Tovide
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match Stats

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bradford City 0, Colchester United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bradford City 0, Colchester United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reece Staunton (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reece Staunton (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Clarke.

  5. Booking

    Tommy Smith (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Smith (Colchester United).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Colchester United. Marley Marshall replaces Noah Chilvers.

  9. Post update

    Elliot Watt (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Courtney Senior (Colchester United).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Connor Wood.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cohen Bramall (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Zeli Ismail (Bradford City).

  14. Post update

    Harry Pell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Reece Staunton (Bradford City).

  16. Post update

    Jevani Brown (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paris Cowan-Hall (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Noah Chilvers with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Eastman (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paris Cowan-Hall with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Reece Staunton.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Colchester United. Paris Cowan-Hall replaces Kwame Poku.

