Match ends, Bradford City 0, Colchester United 0.
New manager Steve Ball saw his Colchester side earn a 0-0 draw with a battling performance at Bradford in his first league match in charge.
Bradford had the better chances in the first half, with three of them falling to experienced striker Lee Novak.
Novak saw his close-range shot saved by keeper Dean Gerken in the sixth minute and when the ball came back to him his second shot was blocked.
He then headed over from close range in the 25th minute from Dylan Mottley-Henry's cross and defender Anthony O'Connor also saw his close-range header clear the bar in the 35th minute.
Colchester came into the game before half-time and Kwame Poku saw a shot blocked after being set up by Jevani Brown, while Harry Pell saw his shot from outside the box blocked by the Bradford defence.
Chances were in short supply in a scrappy second half. Luke Gambin tested Bradford keeper Richard O'Donnell with an angled shot after breaking away down the left in the 62nd minute.
Bradford substitute Clayton Donaldson saw his 20-yard effort blocked in the 81st minute before Tom Eastman almost snatched a win for Colchester when he headed wide in the 86th minute after being left unmarked from a corner.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Bradford
- 1O'Donnell
- 6O'Connor
- 4O'Connor
- 21StauntonBooked at 19mins
- 32Mottley-HenrySubstituted forIsmailat 73'minutes
- 8CookeSubstituted forPritchardat 78'minutes
- 18Watt
- 23Wood
- 16Clarke
- 28GuthrieSubstituted forDonaldsonat 74'minutes
- 9Novak
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 5Richards-Everton
- 7Pritchard
- 10Donaldson
- 11Ismail
- 13Hornby
- 15French
Colchester
- 1Gerken
- 2Welch-HayesBooked at 68mins
- 18EastmanBooked at 76mins
- 5SmithBooked at 90mins
- 3Bramall
- 24Stevenson
- 8Pell
- 23PokuSubstituted forCowan-Hallat 85'minutes
- 14ChilversSubstituted forMarshallat 90+4'minutes
- 26GambinSubstituted forSeniorat 67'minutes
- 10Brown
Substitutes
- 6Sowunmi
- 7Senior
- 12Cowan-Hall
- 17Scarlett
- 29George
- 33Marshall
- 34Tovide
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bradford City 0, Colchester United 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Reece Staunton (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Reece Staunton (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Clarke.
Booking
Tommy Smith (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tommy Smith (Colchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Marley Marshall replaces Noah Chilvers.
Post update
Elliot Watt (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Courtney Senior (Colchester United).
Post update
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Connor Wood.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cohen Bramall (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Zeli Ismail (Bradford City).
Post update
Harry Pell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Reece Staunton (Bradford City).
Post update
Jevani Brown (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paris Cowan-Hall (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Noah Chilvers with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas Eastman (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paris Cowan-Hall with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Reece Staunton.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Paris Cowan-Hall replaces Kwame Poku.