League Two
OldhamOldham Athletic0Leyton OrientLeyton Orient1

Danny Johnson's superbly-taken late strike handed Leyton Orient an impressive opening-day win at Oldham.

Johnson reacted sharpest to a knock-down from substitute Jamie Turley before slotting past goalkeeper Ian Lawlor from six yards.

The O's had the better of a dull opening half, with Lee Angol firing over early on after he had robbed Oldham's Ben Garrity.

Craig Clay then drove a low effort inches past the far post.

The Oldham bench had a strong penalty appeal waved away after O's goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux appeared to bundle over Conor McAleny.

Just before the interval O's defender Dan Happe fired narrowly over the top from 35 yards.

It improved after the restart with McAleny being thwarted by Vigouroux's smart save.

At the other end Lawlor's fine stop kept out Angol's low strike.

McAleny should have beaten Vigouroux soon after when he met Bobby Grant's smart cross.

Shortly before they grabbed their dramatic late winner, the O's almost broke the deadlock when sub Ruel Sotiriou forced Lawlor into another excellent near-post save.

Line-ups

Oldham

  • 1Lawlor
  • 34Hamer
  • 4Coelho Jombati
  • 5Piergianni
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 6Garrity
  • 8Whelan
  • 11GrantSubstituted forDearnleyat 73'minutes
  • 14FageSubstituted forRoweat 45'minutes
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 18McAleny

Substitutes

  • 9Rowe
  • 13Woods
  • 17Barnett
  • 19Dearnley
  • 20Badan
  • 27Da Silva
  • 28Hough

Leyton Orient

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2Ling
  • 6Coulson
  • 5HappeBooked at 52minsSubstituted forTurleyat 66'minutes
  • 16BrophyBooked at 25mins
  • 11DaytonSubstituted forMcAnuffat 58'minutes
  • 8Clay
  • 4Cissé
  • 19Angol
  • 9WilkinsonSubstituted forSotiriouat 62'minutes
  • 39Johnson

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 3Widdowson
  • 7McAnuff
  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 20Sotiriou
  • 23Turley
  • 44Wright
Referee:
Declan Bourne

Match Stats

Home TeamOldhamAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Oldham Athletic 0, Leyton Orient 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 0, Leyton Orient 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sido Jombati (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Hamer with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Josh Coulson (Leyton Orient).

  5. Post update

    Conor McAleny (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Josh Coulson.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Leyton Orient 1. Danny Johnson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Turley with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Danny Johnson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Carl Piergianni (Oldham Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lee Angol (Leyton Orient).

  11. Post update

    Ben Garrity (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zachary Dearnley.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by James Brophy.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient).

  15. Post update

    Ben Garrity (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Johnson.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Leyton Orient. James Brophy tries a through ball, but Ruel Sotiriou is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lee Angol (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruel Sotiriou.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient).

  20. Post update

    Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories