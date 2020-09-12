Match ends, Oldham Athletic 0, Leyton Orient 1.
Danny Johnson's superbly-taken late strike handed Leyton Orient an impressive opening-day win at Oldham.
Johnson reacted sharpest to a knock-down from substitute Jamie Turley before slotting past goalkeeper Ian Lawlor from six yards.
The O's had the better of a dull opening half, with Lee Angol firing over early on after he had robbed Oldham's Ben Garrity.
Craig Clay then drove a low effort inches past the far post.
The Oldham bench had a strong penalty appeal waved away after O's goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux appeared to bundle over Conor McAleny.
Just before the interval O's defender Dan Happe fired narrowly over the top from 35 yards.
It improved after the restart with McAleny being thwarted by Vigouroux's smart save.
At the other end Lawlor's fine stop kept out Angol's low strike.
McAleny should have beaten Vigouroux soon after when he met Bobby Grant's smart cross.
Shortly before they grabbed their dramatic late winner, the O's almost broke the deadlock when sub Ruel Sotiriou forced Lawlor into another excellent near-post save.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Oldham
- 1Lawlor
- 34Hamer
- 4Coelho Jombati
- 5Piergianni
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 6Garrity
- 8Whelan
- 11GrantSubstituted forDearnleyat 73'minutes
- 14FageSubstituted forRoweat 45'minutes
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 18McAleny
Substitutes
- 9Rowe
- 13Woods
- 17Barnett
- 19Dearnley
- 20Badan
- 27Da Silva
- 28Hough
Leyton Orient
- 22Vigouroux
- 2Ling
- 6Coulson
- 5HappeBooked at 52minsSubstituted forTurleyat 66'minutes
- 16BrophyBooked at 25mins
- 11DaytonSubstituted forMcAnuffat 58'minutes
- 8Clay
- 4Cissé
- 19Angol
- 9WilkinsonSubstituted forSotiriouat 62'minutes
- 39Johnson
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 3Widdowson
- 7McAnuff
- 10Maguire-Drew
- 20Sotiriou
- 23Turley
- 44Wright
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 0, Leyton Orient 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sido Jombati (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Hamer with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Josh Coulson (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Conor McAleny (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Josh Coulson.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Leyton Orient 1. Danny Johnson (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Turley with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Post update
Danny Johnson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Carl Piergianni (Oldham Athletic).
Post update
Foul by Lee Angol (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Ben Garrity (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danny Rowe (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zachary Dearnley.
Post update
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by James Brophy.
Post update
Foul by Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Ben Garrity (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Johnson.
Post update
Offside, Leyton Orient. James Brophy tries a through ball, but Ruel Sotiriou is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lee Angol (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruel Sotiriou.
Post update
Foul by Ruel Sotiriou (Leyton Orient).
Post update
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.