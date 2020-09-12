Last updated on .From the section League Two

Danny Johnson's superbly-taken late strike handed Leyton Orient an impressive opening-day win at Oldham.

Johnson reacted sharpest to a knock-down from substitute Jamie Turley before slotting past goalkeeper Ian Lawlor from six yards.

The O's had the better of a dull opening half, with Lee Angol firing over early on after he had robbed Oldham's Ben Garrity.

Craig Clay then drove a low effort inches past the far post.

The Oldham bench had a strong penalty appeal waved away after O's goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux appeared to bundle over Conor McAleny.

Just before the interval O's defender Dan Happe fired narrowly over the top from 35 yards.

It improved after the restart with McAleny being thwarted by Vigouroux's smart save.

At the other end Lawlor's fine stop kept out Angol's low strike.

McAleny should have beaten Vigouroux soon after when he met Bobby Grant's smart cross.

Shortly before they grabbed their dramatic late winner, the O's almost broke the deadlock when sub Ruel Sotiriou forced Lawlor into another excellent near-post save.

