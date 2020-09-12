Last updated on .From the section League Two

Carlos Mendes Gomes scored in stoppage time as Morecambe hit back from a goal down to win 2-1 at last season's play-off semi-finalists Cheltenham.

Adam Phillips netted from the penalty spot in the 78th minute to make it 1-1 after Alfie May's first-half opener for the home side.

Phillips was brought down in the box by Chris Clements and he picked himself up and dusted himself down before slotting home calmly from the spot.

It was a deserved leveller for the Shrimps, who had been applying second-half pressure and they snatched the points in the final seconds.

Former Robins forward Liam McAlinden squared for Mendes Gomes to fire past Josh Griffiths.

Cheltenham were the better side in the first period and opened the scoring through May in the 28th minute.

He followed up after a looping cross from Conor Thomas rebounded off the corner of post and bar.

Andy Williams had earlier headed a cross from Finn Azaz just wide for Cheltenham, but Griffiths had to adjust quickly to save with his feet after a Stephen Hendrie effort took a heavy deflection in the 20th minute.

Jake Turner pulled off an outstanding save to keep out Will Boyle's header in the 54th minute and Cheltenham then lost their way.

