Match ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Morecambe 2.
Carlos Mendes Gomes scored in stoppage time as Morecambe hit back from a goal down to win 2-1 at last season's play-off semi-finalists Cheltenham.
Adam Phillips netted from the penalty spot in the 78th minute to make it 1-1 after Alfie May's first-half opener for the home side.
Phillips was brought down in the box by Chris Clements and he picked himself up and dusted himself down before slotting home calmly from the spot.
It was a deserved leveller for the Shrimps, who had been applying second-half pressure and they snatched the points in the final seconds.
Former Robins forward Liam McAlinden squared for Mendes Gomes to fire past Josh Griffiths.
Cheltenham were the better side in the first period and opened the scoring through May in the 28th minute.
He followed up after a looping cross from Conor Thomas rebounded off the corner of post and bar.
Andy Williams had earlier headed a cross from Finn Azaz just wide for Cheltenham, but Griffiths had to adjust quickly to save with his feet after a Stephen Hendrie effort took a heavy deflection in the 20th minute.
Jake Turner pulled off an outstanding save to keep out Will Boyle's header in the 54th minute and Cheltenham then lost their way.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 20Griffiths
- 5Raglan
- 4Tozer
- 15Boyle
- 7Thomas
- 26Sercombe
- 18Azaz
- 8ClementsSubstituted forBlairat 81'minutes
- 3Hussey
- 14WilliamsSubstituted forReidat 85'minutes
- 10MaySubstituted forAddaiat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Bowry
- 9Reid
- 11Blair
- 16Addai
- 19Lloyd
- 22Harris
- 23Bonds
Morecambe
- 1Turner
- 5Lavelle
- 6DavisBooked at 40mins
- 4Knight-Percival
- 2Mellor
- 20PhillipsSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 88'minutes
- 8Diagouraga
- 18PringleSubstituted forKenyonat 82'minutes
- 3Hendrie
- 9StocktonSubstituted forMcAlindenat 45'minutes
- 11Mendes Gomes
Substitutes
- 7Slew
- 12Halstead
- 14Kenyon
- 16O'Sullivan
- 19McAlinden
- 21Cooney
- 23Price
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Morecambe 2.
Post update
Offside, Cheltenham Town. William Boyle tries a through ball, but Alex Addai is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Morecambe 2. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Liam McAlinden following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Reuben Reid (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Thomas.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. John O'Sullivan replaces Adam Phillips.
Post update
Attempt saved. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Reuben Reid replaces Andy Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Alex Kenyon replaces Ben Pringle.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Matty Blair replaces Chris Clements.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Sercombe (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town).
Post update
Stephen Hendrie (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Morecambe 1. Adam Phillips (Morecambe) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Chris Clements (Cheltenham Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Morecambe. Adam Phillips draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Chris Hussey.
Post update
Foul by William Boyle (Cheltenham Town).
Post update
Liam McAlinden (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Andy Williams (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.