CheltenhamCheltenham Town1MorecambeMorecambe2

Carlos Mendes Gomes scored in stoppage time as Morecambe hit back from a goal down to win 2-1 at last season's play-off semi-finalists Cheltenham.

Adam Phillips netted from the penalty spot in the 78th minute to make it 1-1 after Alfie May's first-half opener for the home side.

Phillips was brought down in the box by Chris Clements and he picked himself up and dusted himself down before slotting home calmly from the spot.

It was a deserved leveller for the Shrimps, who had been applying second-half pressure and they snatched the points in the final seconds.

Former Robins forward Liam McAlinden squared for Mendes Gomes to fire past Josh Griffiths.

Cheltenham were the better side in the first period and opened the scoring through May in the 28th minute.

He followed up after a looping cross from Conor Thomas rebounded off the corner of post and bar.

Andy Williams had earlier headed a cross from Finn Azaz just wide for Cheltenham, but Griffiths had to adjust quickly to save with his feet after a Stephen Hendrie effort took a heavy deflection in the 20th minute.

Jake Turner pulled off an outstanding save to keep out Will Boyle's header in the 54th minute and Cheltenham then lost their way.

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 20Griffiths
  • 5Raglan
  • 4Tozer
  • 15Boyle
  • 7Thomas
  • 26Sercombe
  • 18Azaz
  • 8ClementsSubstituted forBlairat 81'minutes
  • 3Hussey
  • 14WilliamsSubstituted forReidat 85'minutes
  • 10MaySubstituted forAddaiat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Bowry
  • 9Reid
  • 11Blair
  • 16Addai
  • 19Lloyd
  • 22Harris
  • 23Bonds

Morecambe

  • 1Turner
  • 5Lavelle
  • 6DavisBooked at 40mins
  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 2Mellor
  • 20PhillipsSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 88'minutes
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 18PringleSubstituted forKenyonat 82'minutes
  • 3Hendrie
  • 9StocktonSubstituted forMcAlindenat 45'minutes
  • 11Mendes Gomes

Substitutes

  • 7Slew
  • 12Halstead
  • 14Kenyon
  • 16O'Sullivan
  • 19McAlinden
  • 21Cooney
  • 23Price
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Morecambe 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Morecambe 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Cheltenham Town. William Boyle tries a through ball, but Alex Addai is caught offside.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Morecambe 2. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Liam McAlinden following a fast break.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reuben Reid (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Thomas.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Morecambe. John O'Sullivan replaces Adam Phillips.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Reuben Reid replaces Andy Williams.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Morecambe. Alex Kenyon replaces Ben Pringle.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Matty Blair replaces Chris Clements.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Sercombe (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town).

  13. Post update

    Stephen Hendrie (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Morecambe 1. Adam Phillips (Morecambe) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  15. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Chris Clements (Cheltenham Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Penalty Morecambe. Adam Phillips draws a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Chris Hussey.

  18. Post update

    Foul by William Boyle (Cheltenham Town).

  19. Post update

    Liam McAlinden (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Andy Williams (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

