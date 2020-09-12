Last updated on .From the section League Two

Carl Winchester's second-half strike fired Forest Green to a League Two victory at Bolton, who are yet to win under new boss Ian Evatt.

After a drab opening period skipper Winchester netted from 30 yards, his low right-footed shot deflecting in off Billy Crellin's left-hand post.

Both teams kicked off this first competitive fixture between the pair having lost their opening matches in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy.

But Wanderers, playing in the game's fourth tier for the first time in 32 years, rarely hinted at avoiding a third successive loss.

Eoin Doyle, last season's top scorer at this level with Swindon Town, wasted an early chance as both sides laboured for quality in the first half.

However, five minutes after the restart, following the award of a free-kick, Winchester rifled home after Bolton failed to clear their lines.

Luke McGee denied substitute Ali Crawford after 73 minutes and Liam Gordon went close in injury time, but the visitors won with plenty to spare.

