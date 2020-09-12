Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Carl Winchester's second-half strike fired Forest Green to a League Two victory at Bolton, who are yet to win under new boss Ian Evatt.
After a drab opening period skipper Winchester netted from 30 yards, his low right-footed shot deflecting in off Billy Crellin's left-hand post.
Both teams kicked off this first competitive fixture between the pair having lost their opening matches in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy.
But Wanderers, playing in the game's fourth tier for the first time in 32 years, rarely hinted at avoiding a third successive loss.
Eoin Doyle, last season's top scorer at this level with Swindon Town, wasted an early chance as both sides laboured for quality in the first half.
However, five minutes after the restart, following the award of a free-kick, Winchester rifled home after Bolton failed to clear their lines.
Luke McGee denied substitute Ali Crawford after 73 minutes and Liam Gordon went close in injury time, but the visitors won with plenty to spare.
Line-ups
Bolton
- 1Crellin
- 5Almeida Santos
- 27BaptisteBooked at 54mins
- 16GreenidgeBooked at 49minsSubstituted forAmoatengat 71'minutes
- 2Jones
- 8ComleyBooked at 40minsSubstituted forCrawfordat 56'minutes
- 14WhiteSubstituted forTutteat 71'minutes
- 3Gordon
- 10Sarcevic
- 7Delfouneso
- 9Doyle
Substitutes
- 4Taft
- 11Crawford
- 12Hickman
- 15Mascoll
- 18Tutte
- 19Amoateng
- 43Alexander
Forest Green
- 1McGee
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 6KitchingBooked at 35mins
- 2Wilson
- 7Winchester
- 8Adams
- 4Sweeney
- 11Cadden
- 10CollinsSubstituted forWagstaffat 82'minutes
- 14MattSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bernard
- 5Stokes
- 9Stevens
- 12Allen
- 19McCoulsky
- 21Wagstaff
- 24Thomas
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Attempt missed. Liam Gordon (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Gethin Jones with a cross.
Foul by Gethin Jones (Bolton Wanderers).
Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shawn McCoulsky (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Nicky Cadden.
Eoin Doyle (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Wagstaff (Forest Green Rovers).
Foul by Andrew Tutte (Bolton Wanderers).
Kane Wilson (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Jamille Matt.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Scott Wagstaff replaces Aaron Collins.
Foul by Bright Amoateng (Bolton Wanderers).
Kane Wilson (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Eoin Doyle (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gethin Jones.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Foul by Alister Crawford (Bolton Wanderers).