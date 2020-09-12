League Two
BoltonBolton Wanderers0Forest GreenForest Green Rovers1

Carl Winchester's second-half strike fired Forest Green to a League Two victory at Bolton, who are yet to win under new boss Ian Evatt.

After a drab opening period skipper Winchester netted from 30 yards, his low right-footed shot deflecting in off Billy Crellin's left-hand post.

Both teams kicked off this first competitive fixture between the pair having lost their opening matches in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy.

But Wanderers, playing in the game's fourth tier for the first time in 32 years, rarely hinted at avoiding a third successive loss.

Eoin Doyle, last season's top scorer at this level with Swindon Town, wasted an early chance as both sides laboured for quality in the first half.

However, five minutes after the restart, following the award of a free-kick, Winchester rifled home after Bolton failed to clear their lines.

Luke McGee denied substitute Ali Crawford after 73 minutes and Liam Gordon went close in injury time, but the visitors won with plenty to spare.

Line-ups

Bolton

  • 1Crellin
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 27BaptisteBooked at 54mins
  • 16GreenidgeBooked at 49minsSubstituted forAmoatengat 71'minutes
  • 2Jones
  • 8ComleyBooked at 40minsSubstituted forCrawfordat 56'minutes
  • 14WhiteSubstituted forTutteat 71'minutes
  • 3Gordon
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 9Doyle

Substitutes

  • 4Taft
  • 11Crawford
  • 12Hickman
  • 15Mascoll
  • 18Tutte
  • 19Amoateng
  • 43Alexander

Forest Green

  • 1McGee
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6KitchingBooked at 35mins
  • 2Wilson
  • 7Winchester
  • 8Adams
  • 4Sweeney
  • 11Cadden
  • 10CollinsSubstituted forWagstaffat 82'minutes
  • 14MattSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bernard
  • 5Stokes
  • 9Stevens
  • 12Allen
  • 19McCoulsky
  • 21Wagstaff
  • 24Thomas
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match Stats

Home TeamBoltonAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Gordon (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Gethin Jones with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gethin Jones (Bolton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Shawn McCoulsky (Forest Green Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Nicky Cadden.

  10. Post update

    Eoin Doyle (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Scott Wagstaff (Forest Green Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Tutte (Bolton Wanderers).

  13. Post update

    Kane Wilson (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Jamille Matt.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Scott Wagstaff replaces Aaron Collins.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Bright Amoateng (Bolton Wanderers).

  17. Post update

    Kane Wilson (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eoin Doyle (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gethin Jones.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alister Crawford (Bolton Wanderers).

