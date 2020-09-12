Last updated on .From the section League Two

Ryan Taylor made his first league appearance for Newport after signing on a free transfer in the close season

Scunthorpe United and Newport County shared the spoils on the opening day of the League Two season as Ryan Taylor's goal was cancelled out by Ryan Loft.

Exiles league debutant Taylor was credited with Newport's opener, which came 13 minutes before the break.

The ex-Plymouth Argyle striker appeared to touch home a shot from fellow forward Tristan Abrahams.

But Scunthorpe deservedly levelled just before the hour through Loft's spectacular long-range drive.