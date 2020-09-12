Match ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Newport County 1.
Scunthorpe United and Newport County shared the spoils on the opening day of the League Two season as Ryan Taylor's goal was cancelled out by Ryan Loft.
Exiles league debutant Taylor was credited with Newport's opener, which came 13 minutes before the break.
The ex-Plymouth Argyle striker appeared to touch home a shot from fellow forward Tristan Abrahams.
But Scunthorpe deservedly levelled just before the hour through Loft's spectacular long-range drive.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Watson
- 28Hornshaw
- 5McGahey
- 26Cordner
- 4Bedeau
- 8Gilliead
- 23VincentSubstituted forGreenat 72'minutes
- 20SpenceBooked at 77mins
- 15Hippolyte
- 11Eisa
- 9LoftBooked at 65minsSubstituted forJarvisat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Colclough
- 14Green
- 19Jarvis
- 27Dunnwald-Turan
- 30Pugh
- 31Kelsey
- 38O'Malley
Newport
- 30Townsend
- 32Shephard
- 5Howkins
- 28Demetriou
- 3Haynes
- 8DolanSubstituted forCooperat 45'minutes
- 4Labadie
- 10Sheehan
- 19TwineSubstituted forWillmottat 90'minutes
- 29TaylorSubstituted forJannehat 65'minutes
- 11Abrahams
Substitutes
- 1King
- 2Baker
- 6Cooper
- 7Willmott
- 9Amond
- 20Janneh
- 21Collins
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Newport County 1.
Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).
Myles Hippolyte (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dangerous play by Saikou Janneh (Newport County).
Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt blocked. Robbie Willmott (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United).
Substitution, Newport County. Robbie Willmott replaces Scott Twine.
Foul by Saikou Janneh (Newport County).
Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saikou Janneh (Newport County).
Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Aaron Jarvis replaces Ryan Loft.
Attempt missed. Scott Twine (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.