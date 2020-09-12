League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United1NewportNewport County1

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Ryan Taylor made his first league appearance for Newport after signing on a free transfer in the close season
Ryan Taylor made his first league appearance for Newport after signing on a free transfer in the close season

Scunthorpe United and Newport County shared the spoils on the opening day of the League Two season as Ryan Taylor's goal was cancelled out by Ryan Loft.

Exiles league debutant Taylor was credited with Newport's opener, which came 13 minutes before the break.

The ex-Plymouth Argyle striker appeared to touch home a shot from fellow forward Tristan Abrahams.

But Scunthorpe deservedly levelled just before the hour through Loft's spectacular long-range drive.

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 1Watson
  • 28Hornshaw
  • 5McGahey
  • 26Cordner
  • 4Bedeau
  • 8Gilliead
  • 23VincentSubstituted forGreenat 72'minutes
  • 20SpenceBooked at 77mins
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 11Eisa
  • 9LoftBooked at 65minsSubstituted forJarvisat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Colclough
  • 14Green
  • 19Jarvis
  • 27Dunnwald-Turan
  • 30Pugh
  • 31Kelsey
  • 38O'Malley

Newport

  • 30Townsend
  • 32Shephard
  • 5Howkins
  • 28Demetriou
  • 3Haynes
  • 8DolanSubstituted forCooperat 45'minutes
  • 4Labadie
  • 10Sheehan
  • 19TwineSubstituted forWillmottat 90'minutes
  • 29TaylorSubstituted forJannehat 65'minutes
  • 11Abrahams

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 2Baker
  • 6Cooper
  • 7Willmott
  • 9Amond
  • 20Janneh
  • 21Collins
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Newport County 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Newport County 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).

  4. Post update

    Myles Hippolyte (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Dangerous play by Saikou Janneh (Newport County).

  6. Post update

    Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Scunthorpe United).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robbie Willmott (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Newport County. Robbie Willmott replaces Scott Twine.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Saikou Janneh (Newport County).

  14. Post update

    Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Saikou Janneh (Newport County).

  16. Post update

    Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Aaron Jarvis replaces Ryan Loft.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Twine (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories