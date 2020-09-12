Last updated on .From the section League Two

Port Vale's impressive opening-day record continued after two goals from Mark Cullen sealed a League Two victory over Crawley.

Vale have not lost their first match of the season since 2004 and Cullen made sure that sequence was maintained to secure a deserved win for John Askey's side, who are now unbeaten in nine games stretching back to last season.

Cullen had already seen a 19th-minute header parried by Glenn Morris when he broke the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time.

The goal owed much to a strong run down the left by Devante Rodney to burst beyond two defenders before finding Cullen, who beat Morris with a left-footed shot.

Crawley had their moments with Tyler Frost forcing two good saves from Scott Brown early in the second half before Vale doubled their lead in the 66th minute.

Crawley defender Tony Craig had just seen his header cleared off the line by David Fitzpatrick before Vale broke and Tom Conlon curled a shot over Morris which came back off the post to Cullen who guided the ball into an empty net.

