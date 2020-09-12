League Two
SalfordSalford City2ExeterExeter City2

Salford produced a fine second-half response to open their League Two campaign with a home draw against Exeter.

Ian Henderson gave the home side the perfect start, as the former Rochdale striker hooked home Jason Lowe's clipped centre via a deflection inside two minutes.

Matt Jay scampered through to equalise with a low left-footed strike after Salford dawdled at the back, and the visitors took the lead before the break.

Goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky tipped a thumping Archie Collins volley onto the bar and Joel Randall was strongest to head in the rebound.

Salford made three changes as they fought back into the contest and deservedly made it 2-2 midway through the half. Ash Hunter arrived at the far post to drill a left-foot volley into the ground, up and over keeper Lewis Ward.

Tom Clarke's late header almost gave Salford all three points, while Exeter nearly scrambled in a winner of their own as it ended all square.

Line-ups

Salford

  • 1Hladky
  • 18ThrelkeldSubstituted forTowellat 62'minutes
  • 5Eastham
  • 6Clarke
  • 3Touray
  • 4Lowe
  • 8Gibson
  • 10Hunter
  • 7ArmstrongSubstituted forElliottat 45'minutesBooked at 54mins
  • 40Henderson
  • 11Carvalho AndradeSubstituted forThomas-Asanteat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Elliott
  • 16Turnbull
  • 17Towell
  • 19Wilson
  • 31Evans
  • 32Golden
  • 37Thomas-Asante

Exeter

  • 1Ward
  • 30Key
  • 6McArdle
  • 41Dean
  • 20Page
  • 8TaylorSubstituted forSweeneyat 85'minutes
  • 4Atangana
  • 10Collins
  • 14Randall
  • 17JaySubstituted forLawat 82'minutes
  • 12Bowman

Substitutes

  • 3Sparkes
  • 7Law
  • 15Parkes
  • 18Fisher
  • 23Maxted
  • 25Ajose
  • 26Sweeney
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match Stats

Home TeamSalfordAway TeamExeter
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away10
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Salford City 2, Exeter City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Salford City 2, Exeter City 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Will Dean (Exeter City).

  4. Post update

    Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Will Dean (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Tom Clarke.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City).

  8. Post update

    Ashley Hunter (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibou Touray.

  10. Post update

    Ryan Bowman (Exeter City).

  11. Post update

    Václav Hladky (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Darron Gibson.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Exeter City. Pierce Sweeney replaces Jake Taylor.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Lewis Ward.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Clarke (Salford City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Hunter with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Joshua Key.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Ian Henderson.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Exeter City. Nicky Law replaces Matt Jay.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ibou Touray with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jason Lowe (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Towell.

