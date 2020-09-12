Match ends, Salford City 2, Exeter City 2.
Salford produced a fine second-half response to open their League Two campaign with a home draw against Exeter.
Ian Henderson gave the home side the perfect start, as the former Rochdale striker hooked home Jason Lowe's clipped centre via a deflection inside two minutes.
Matt Jay scampered through to equalise with a low left-footed strike after Salford dawdled at the back, and the visitors took the lead before the break.
Goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky tipped a thumping Archie Collins volley onto the bar and Joel Randall was strongest to head in the rebound.
Salford made three changes as they fought back into the contest and deservedly made it 2-2 midway through the half. Ash Hunter arrived at the far post to drill a left-foot volley into the ground, up and over keeper Lewis Ward.
Tom Clarke's late header almost gave Salford all three points, while Exeter nearly scrambled in a winner of their own as it ended all square.
Line-ups
Salford
- 1Hladky
- 18ThrelkeldSubstituted forTowellat 62'minutes
- 5Eastham
- 6Clarke
- 3Touray
- 4Lowe
- 8Gibson
- 10Hunter
- 7ArmstrongSubstituted forElliottat 45'minutesBooked at 54mins
- 40Henderson
- 11Carvalho AndradeSubstituted forThomas-Asanteat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Elliott
- 16Turnbull
- 17Towell
- 19Wilson
- 31Evans
- 32Golden
- 37Thomas-Asante
Exeter
- 1Ward
- 30Key
- 6McArdle
- 41Dean
- 20Page
- 8TaylorSubstituted forSweeneyat 85'minutes
- 4Atangana
- 10Collins
- 14Randall
- 17JaySubstituted forLawat 82'minutes
- 12Bowman
Substitutes
- 3Sparkes
- 7Law
- 15Parkes
- 18Fisher
- 23Maxted
- 25Ajose
- 26Sweeney
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Salford City 2, Exeter City 2.
Post update
Foul by Will Dean (Exeter City).
Post update
Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Will Dean (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Tom Clarke.
Post update
Foul by Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City).
Post update
Ashley Hunter (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibou Touray.
Post update
Ryan Bowman (Exeter City).
Post update
Václav Hladky (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Darron Gibson.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Pierce Sweeney replaces Jake Taylor.
Post update
Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Lewis Ward.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tom Clarke (Salford City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Hunter with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Joshua Key.
Post update
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Ian Henderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Nicky Law replaces Matt Jay.
Post update
Attempt saved. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ibou Touray with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jason Lowe (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Towell.