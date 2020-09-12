Last updated on .From the section League Two

Salford produced a fine second-half response to open their League Two campaign with a home draw against Exeter.

Ian Henderson gave the home side the perfect start, as the former Rochdale striker hooked home Jason Lowe's clipped centre via a deflection inside two minutes.

Matt Jay scampered through to equalise with a low left-footed strike after Salford dawdled at the back, and the visitors took the lead before the break.

Goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky tipped a thumping Archie Collins volley onto the bar and Joel Randall was strongest to head in the rebound.

Salford made three changes as they fought back into the contest and deservedly made it 2-2 midway through the half. Ash Hunter arrived at the far post to drill a left-foot volley into the ground, up and over keeper Lewis Ward.

Tom Clarke's late header almost gave Salford all three points, while Exeter nearly scrambled in a winner of their own as it ended all square.

Match report supplied by PA Media.