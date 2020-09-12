Last updated on .From the section League Two

Mansfield failed to make their dominance count as they were held at home by Tranmere in their League Two season opener.

The Stags were in charge throughout but found relegated Rovers a tough nut to crack with keeper Scott Davies making two vital saves.

Mansfield could have been ahead as early as the seventh minute when Rovers' Peter Clarke headed a Mal Benning free-kick against his own bar.

Harry Charsley and Andy Cook put other chances just wide while Liam Ridehalgh superbly blocked a low Corey O'Keeffe shot.

Mansfield's best opening came on 30 minutes as Cook wrestled the ball off Manny Monthe and released Jordan Bowery, but keeper Davies took the ball off his foot as Bowery tried to round him.

Rovers' only real threat was on 25 minutes when Marek Stech had to turn aside a low Kieron Morris shot.

Bowery headed a George Maris cross wide from just eight yards upon the restart.

Cook then headed an O'Keeffe cross at the keeper and Benning missed the target before Davies superbly blocked a 20-yard snapshot from sub Tyrese Sinclair a minute into added time.

Match report supplied by PA Media.