League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town0TranmereTranmere Rovers0

Mansfield failed to make their dominance count as they were held at home by Tranmere in their League Two season opener.

The Stags were in charge throughout but found relegated Rovers a tough nut to crack with keeper Scott Davies making two vital saves.

Mansfield could have been ahead as early as the seventh minute when Rovers' Peter Clarke headed a Mal Benning free-kick against his own bar.

Harry Charsley and Andy Cook put other chances just wide while Liam Ridehalgh superbly blocked a low Corey O'Keeffe shot.

Mansfield's best opening came on 30 minutes as Cook wrestled the ball off Manny Monthe and released Jordan Bowery, but keeper Davies took the ball off his foot as Bowery tried to round him.

Rovers' only real threat was on 25 minutes when Marek Stech had to turn aside a low Kieron Morris shot.

Bowery headed a George Maris cross wide from just eight yards upon the restart.

Cook then headed an O'Keeffe cross at the keeper and Benning missed the target before Davies superbly blocked a 20-yard snapshot from sub Tyrese Sinclair a minute into added time.

Line-ups

Mansfield

  • 1Stech
  • 4Menayese
  • 6Rawson
  • 5Sweeney
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 10Maris
  • 8O Clarke
  • 3Benning
  • 7CharsleySubstituted forSinclairat 83'minutes
  • 9BowerySubstituted forMaynardat 75'minutes
  • 11Cook

Substitutes

  • 12Gordon
  • 14Perch
  • 15O'Driscoll
  • 19Reid
  • 22Maynard
  • 27Sinclair
  • 31Stone

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 2O'Connor
  • 26Clarke
  • 6Monthe
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 7Morris
  • 8Spearing
  • 28Banks
  • 18MacDonaldSubstituted forEllisat 63'minutes
  • 17Khan
  • 9VaughanSubstituted forPayneat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Nelson
  • 5Ellis
  • 13Murphy
  • 20Walker-Rice
  • 22Lewis
  • 23Payne
  • 24Hayde
Referee:
James Bell

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamTranmere
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home18
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Mansfield Town 0, Tranmere Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Tranmere Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Malvind Benning with a cross following a corner.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Stefan Payne replaces James Vaughan.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyrese Sinclair (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Mansfield Town. Rollin Menayese tries a through ball, but Andy Cook is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Malvind Benning.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver Banks (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Mansfield Town. Tyrese Sinclair replaces Harry Charsley.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Cook.

  11. Post update

    James Vaughan (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mark Ellis (Tranmere Rovers).

  14. Post update

    Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Mansfield Town. Nicky Maynard replaces Jordan Bowery.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Otis Khan (Tranmere Rovers).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mark Ellis (Tranmere Rovers).

  19. Post update

    Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Corey O'Keeffe (Mansfield Town).

