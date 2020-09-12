Match ends, Mansfield Town 0, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Mansfield failed to make their dominance count as they were held at home by Tranmere in their League Two season opener.
The Stags were in charge throughout but found relegated Rovers a tough nut to crack with keeper Scott Davies making two vital saves.
Mansfield could have been ahead as early as the seventh minute when Rovers' Peter Clarke headed a Mal Benning free-kick against his own bar.
Harry Charsley and Andy Cook put other chances just wide while Liam Ridehalgh superbly blocked a low Corey O'Keeffe shot.
Mansfield's best opening came on 30 minutes as Cook wrestled the ball off Manny Monthe and released Jordan Bowery, but keeper Davies took the ball off his foot as Bowery tried to round him.
Rovers' only real threat was on 25 minutes when Marek Stech had to turn aside a low Kieron Morris shot.
Bowery headed a George Maris cross wide from just eight yards upon the restart.
Cook then headed an O'Keeffe cross at the keeper and Benning missed the target before Davies superbly blocked a 20-yard snapshot from sub Tyrese Sinclair a minute into added time.
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 1Stech
- 4Menayese
- 6Rawson
- 5Sweeney
- 2O'Keeffe
- 10Maris
- 8O Clarke
- 3Benning
- 7CharsleySubstituted forSinclairat 83'minutes
- 9BowerySubstituted forMaynardat 75'minutes
- 11Cook
Substitutes
- 12Gordon
- 14Perch
- 15O'Driscoll
- 19Reid
- 22Maynard
- 27Sinclair
- 31Stone
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 2O'Connor
- 26Clarke
- 6Monthe
- 3Ridehalgh
- 7Morris
- 8Spearing
- 28Banks
- 18MacDonaldSubstituted forEllisat 63'minutes
- 17Khan
- 9VaughanSubstituted forPayneat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Nelson
- 5Ellis
- 13Murphy
- 20Walker-Rice
- 22Lewis
- 23Payne
- 24Hayde
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Malvind Benning with a cross following a corner.
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Stefan Payne replaces James Vaughan.
Attempt saved. Tyrese Sinclair (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Offside, Mansfield Town. Rollin Menayese tries a through ball, but Andy Cook is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Malvind Benning.
Post update
Attempt missed. Oliver Banks (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Tyrese Sinclair replaces Harry Charsley.
Attempt blocked. Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Cook.
Post update
James Vaughan (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Foul by Mark Ellis (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Nicky Maynard replaces Jordan Bowery.
Attempt missed. Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Hand ball by Otis Khan (Tranmere Rovers).
Foul by Mark Ellis (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Andy Cook (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Corey O'Keeffe (Mansfield Town).