League Two
SouthendSouthend United0HarrogateHarrogate Town4

Jack Muldoon scored twice as Harrogate started life in the English Football League with a convincing victory at Southend.

Harrogate, who were promoted via the National League play-offs, broke the deadlock after 23 minutes when Aaron Martin diverted George Thomson's right-wing cross into the path of Muldoon, who fired home from 12 yards.

Town remained in control at Roots Hall and doubled their lead just before the break through Lloyd Kerry's powerful long-range effort, with Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley only able to help the ball on its way.

After the break, Shrimpers striker Charlie Kelman had a header saved by Harrogate goalkeeper Joe Cracknell before an inviting left-wing cross from Lewis Gard bounced back off the right post.

However, Harrogate hit back and made it 3-0 on the hour mark, Martin with a sharply taken shot on the turn, and the visitors completed the scoring in the 69th minute with a curling effort from Muldoon to make it a miserable first game in charge for Southend boss Mark Molesley.

Line-ups

Southend

  • 1Oxley
  • 2Bwomono
  • 5Hobson
  • 22TaylorBooked at 7mins
  • 3RalphSubstituted forKyprianouat 63'minutes
  • 15GardSubstituted forPhillipsat 79'minutes
  • 17HutchinsonBooked at 90mins
  • 11EgbriSubstituted forKinaliat 74'minutes
  • 10Goodship
  • 7Green
  • 23Kelman

Substitutes

  • 13Seaden
  • 16Phillips
  • 19Kinali
  • 21Rush
  • 27Kyprianou
  • 30Mitchell-Nelson

Harrogate

  • 13Cracknell
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 5Smith
  • 20Hall
  • 6Burrell
  • 7Thomson
  • 4Falkingham
  • 17Kerry
  • 18Muldoon
  • 9BeckSubstituted forSteadat 59'minutes
  • 10MartinBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWalkerat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jones
  • 15Kirby
  • 16Stead
  • 23Walker
  • 25Minter
  • 26Lokko
Referee:
Antony Coggins

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthendAway TeamHarrogate
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away18

