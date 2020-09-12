Match ends, Southend United 0, Harrogate Town 4.
Jack Muldoon scored twice as Harrogate started life in the English Football League with a convincing victory at Southend.
Harrogate, who were promoted via the National League play-offs, broke the deadlock after 23 minutes when Aaron Martin diverted George Thomson's right-wing cross into the path of Muldoon, who fired home from 12 yards.
Town remained in control at Roots Hall and doubled their lead just before the break through Lloyd Kerry's powerful long-range effort, with Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley only able to help the ball on its way.
After the break, Shrimpers striker Charlie Kelman had a header saved by Harrogate goalkeeper Joe Cracknell before an inviting left-wing cross from Lewis Gard bounced back off the right post.
However, Harrogate hit back and made it 3-0 on the hour mark, Martin with a sharply taken shot on the turn, and the visitors completed the scoring in the 69th minute with a curling effort from Muldoon to make it a miserable first game in charge for Southend boss Mark Molesley.
Line-ups
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 2Bwomono
- 5Hobson
- 22TaylorBooked at 7mins
- 3RalphSubstituted forKyprianouat 63'minutes
- 15GardSubstituted forPhillipsat 79'minutes
- 17HutchinsonBooked at 90mins
- 11EgbriSubstituted forKinaliat 74'minutes
- 10Goodship
- 7Green
- 23Kelman
Substitutes
- 13Seaden
- 16Phillips
- 19Kinali
- 21Rush
- 27Kyprianou
- 30Mitchell-Nelson
Harrogate
- 13Cracknell
- 2Fallowfield
- 5Smith
- 20Hall
- 6Burrell
- 7Thomson
- 4Falkingham
- 17Kerry
- 18Muldoon
- 9BeckSubstituted forSteadat 59'minutes
- 10MartinBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWalkerat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 15Kirby
- 16Stead
- 23Walker
- 25Minter
- 26Lokko
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 0, Harrogate Town 4.
Booking
Isaac Hutchinson (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Hutchinson (Southend United).
Attempt missed. Jordan Green (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Phillips.
Offside, Harrogate Town. Josh Falkingham tries a through ball, but Jack Muldoon is caught offside.
Foul by Tom Walker (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Harry Phillips (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. George Thomson (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Jon Stead (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Harry Kyprianou (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Elvis Bwomono.
Foul by Tom Walker (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Elvis Bwomono (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Harry Phillips replaces Lewis Gard.
Foul by Jon Stead (Harrogate Town).
Shaun Hobson (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Harrogate Town. Tom Walker replaces Aaron Martin.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Eren Kinali replaces Terrell Egbri.