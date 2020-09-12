Last updated on .From the section League Two

Jack Muldoon scored twice as Harrogate started life in the English Football League with a convincing victory at Southend.

Harrogate, who were promoted via the National League play-offs, broke the deadlock after 23 minutes when Aaron Martin diverted George Thomson's right-wing cross into the path of Muldoon, who fired home from 12 yards.

Town remained in control at Roots Hall and doubled their lead just before the break through Lloyd Kerry's powerful long-range effort, with Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley only able to help the ball on its way.

After the break, Shrimpers striker Charlie Kelman had a header saved by Harrogate goalkeeper Joe Cracknell before an inviting left-wing cross from Lewis Gard bounced back off the right post.

However, Harrogate hit back and made it 3-0 on the hour mark, Martin with a sharply taken shot on the turn, and the visitors completed the scoring in the 69th minute with a curling effort from Muldoon to make it a miserable first game in charge for Southend boss Mark Molesley.

Match report supplied by PA Media.