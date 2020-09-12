League Two
WalsallWalsall1GrimsbyGrimsby Town0

Elijah Adebayo's close-range goal handed Walsall a hard-fought 1-0 opening-day win over Grimsby.

Walsall could have won comfortably after Adebayo bundled them ahead on the hour but were relieved when Mariners substitute James Tilley hit the post at the death.

After a lifeless first half, Grimsby threatened after the break as Matt Green beat two defenders before forcing a near-post save from Liam Roberts.

Adebayo then broke free to latch on to Alfie Bates' pass but Grimsby keeper James McKeown saved his shot from a tight angle.

The keeper was helpless in the 60th minute, though, as Rory Holden's clipped cross was turned back by Cameron Norman for Adebayo to tap in from two yards out.

McKeown thwarted Josh Gordon, who also headed a great chance wide, while Saddlers substitute Caolan Lavery's header was cleared off the line by Danny Preston.

Grimsby brought on 15-year-old Louis Boyd, who became their youngest-ever goalscorer in midweek, but it was fellow substitute Tilley who nearly pinched a point as his 20-yard effort struck the woodwork.

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 1Roberts
  • 2Norman
  • 6Scarr
  • 5J Clarke
  • 14Cockerill-MollettBooked at 44mins
  • 10Gordon
  • 8Kinsella
  • 12BatesSubstituted forSinclairat 81'minutes
  • 15McDonald
  • 22HoldenSubstituted forOsadebeat 66'minutes
  • 11AdebayoSubstituted forLaveryat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jules
  • 7Sinclair
  • 9Lavery
  • 13Rose
  • 16Guthrie
  • 21Nurse
  • 23Osadebe

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 22Hewitt
  • 5Öhman
  • 32IdehenBooked at 69mins
  • 3Preston
  • 26Taylor
  • 4RoseSubstituted forBoydat 70'minutes
  • 10WilliamsSubstituted forTilleyat 78'minutes
  • 20EdwardsBooked at 44mins
  • 7GreenSubstituted forGibsonat 70'minutes
  • 11Scannell

Substitutes

  • 6Waterfall
  • 12Gibson
  • 15Clifton
  • 21Tilley
  • 23Russell
  • 25Pollock
  • 34Boyd
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home19
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Tilley (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Louis Boyd following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Owura Edwards (Grimsby Town).

  5. Post update

    Stuart Sinclair (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Grimsby Town. Terry Taylor tries a through ball, but Montel Gibson is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    James Tilley (Grimsby Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Owura Edwards.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Owura Edwards (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Owura Edwards (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Caolan Lavery (Walsall).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caolan Lavery (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Gordon (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wesley McDonald.

  13. Post update

    James Tilley (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Callum Cockerill-Mollett.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town).

  17. Post update

    Caolan Lavery (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Owura Edwards (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Preston.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Gordon (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Wesley McDonald with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Clarke (Walsall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wesley McDonald with a cross following a corner.

