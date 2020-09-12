Last updated on .From the section League Two

Elijah Adebayo's close-range goal handed Walsall a hard-fought 1-0 opening-day win over Grimsby.

Walsall could have won comfortably after Adebayo bundled them ahead on the hour but were relieved when Mariners substitute James Tilley hit the post at the death.

After a lifeless first half, Grimsby threatened after the break as Matt Green beat two defenders before forcing a near-post save from Liam Roberts.

Adebayo then broke free to latch on to Alfie Bates' pass but Grimsby keeper James McKeown saved his shot from a tight angle.

The keeper was helpless in the 60th minute, though, as Rory Holden's clipped cross was turned back by Cameron Norman for Adebayo to tap in from two yards out.

McKeown thwarted Josh Gordon, who also headed a great chance wide, while Saddlers substitute Caolan Lavery's header was cleared off the line by Danny Preston.

Grimsby brought on 15-year-old Louis Boyd, who became their youngest-ever goalscorer in midweek, but it was fellow substitute Tilley who nearly pinched a point as his 20-yard effort struck the woodwork.

Report supplied by PA Media