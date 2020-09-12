Match ends, Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 0.
Elijah Adebayo's close-range goal handed Walsall a hard-fought 1-0 opening-day win over Grimsby.
Walsall could have won comfortably after Adebayo bundled them ahead on the hour but were relieved when Mariners substitute James Tilley hit the post at the death.
After a lifeless first half, Grimsby threatened after the break as Matt Green beat two defenders before forcing a near-post save from Liam Roberts.
Adebayo then broke free to latch on to Alfie Bates' pass but Grimsby keeper James McKeown saved his shot from a tight angle.
The keeper was helpless in the 60th minute, though, as Rory Holden's clipped cross was turned back by Cameron Norman for Adebayo to tap in from two yards out.
McKeown thwarted Josh Gordon, who also headed a great chance wide, while Saddlers substitute Caolan Lavery's header was cleared off the line by Danny Preston.
Grimsby brought on 15-year-old Louis Boyd, who became their youngest-ever goalscorer in midweek, but it was fellow substitute Tilley who nearly pinched a point as his 20-yard effort struck the woodwork.
Line-ups
Walsall
- 1Roberts
- 2Norman
- 6Scarr
- 5J Clarke
- 14Cockerill-MollettBooked at 44mins
- 10Gordon
- 8Kinsella
- 12BatesSubstituted forSinclairat 81'minutes
- 15McDonald
- 22HoldenSubstituted forOsadebeat 66'minutes
- 11AdebayoSubstituted forLaveryat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jules
- 7Sinclair
- 9Lavery
- 13Rose
- 16Guthrie
- 21Nurse
- 23Osadebe
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 22Hewitt
- 5Öhman
- 32IdehenBooked at 69mins
- 3Preston
- 26Taylor
- 4RoseSubstituted forBoydat 70'minutes
- 10WilliamsSubstituted forTilleyat 78'minutes
- 20EdwardsBooked at 44mins
- 7GreenSubstituted forGibsonat 70'minutes
- 11Scannell
Substitutes
- 6Waterfall
- 12Gibson
- 15Clifton
- 21Tilley
- 23Russell
- 25Pollock
- 34Boyd
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Tilley (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Louis Boyd following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Owura Edwards (Grimsby Town).
Post update
Stuart Sinclair (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Grimsby Town. Terry Taylor tries a through ball, but Montel Gibson is caught offside.
Post update
James Tilley (Grimsby Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Owura Edwards.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Owura Edwards (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Owura Edwards (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Caolan Lavery (Walsall).
Post update
Attempt missed. Caolan Lavery (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Josh Gordon (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wesley McDonald.
Post update
James Tilley (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
Post update
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Callum Cockerill-Mollett.
Post update
Foul by Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town).
Post update
Caolan Lavery (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Owura Edwards (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Preston.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Gordon (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Wesley McDonald with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Clarke (Walsall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wesley McDonald with a cross following a corner.