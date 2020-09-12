Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell's win is only their second in 15 Premiership matches stretching back to last season

Allan Campbell's terrific strike earned Motherwell a first Scottish Premiership win of the season against St Johnstone.

Campbell, who scored the winner for Scotland Under-21s against Lithuania midweek, drove clear of three St Johnstone players before firing the ball past Elliot Parish.

St Johnstone created chances, but were wasteful in front of goal.

Motherwell remain bottom of the table, but are level on points with Livingston and Kilmarnock.

Despite losing, St Johnstone move up to sixth as they leapfrog St Mirren on goal difference.

Having won just once in their previous 14 Premiership matches stretching back to last season, as well as failing to score in five of their six games this term, a good start is exactly what Motherwell needed.

Campbell spun away from Ali McCann and David Wotherspoon in the middle of the pitch, jinked past Jamie McCart before firing the ball into the corner after just four minutes.

That moment of brilliance was one of the few opportunities carved open by the home side, whose other notable effort was Liam Polworth's curling free-kick after the break, which Parish tipped wide.

St Johnstone, on the other hand, managed to give themselves several chances to level.

The best of them fell to substitute Stevie May, who was lurking to pounce on Ricki Lamie's poor touch, only to steer the ball past the far post.

Michael O'Halloran also failed to capitalise on a Lamie error in the first half, while Jason Kerr came close when his header flashed inches over the crossbar.

But try as they might, St Johnstone could not find the net, and Motherwell can breathe a sigh of relief after notching a morale-boosting first win.

Man of the match - Allan Campbell

Campbell's stunning strike was worthy of earning him the accolade on its own, but his industriousness and technical quality shone through in the middle of the pitch

What did we learn?

Having failed to register a win in their opening six games, despite creating plenty, it was perhaps fitting that Motherwell got a victory while struggling to fashion clear opportunities.

Manager Stephen Robinson will not care, though, as his side looked tidy enough in possession and kept a clean sheet, despite a few lapses in concentration from Lamie, and an unconvincing return to the starting line-up from Nathan McGinley.

Full-back McNamara shone for St Johnstone once more, and was the creator of his side's best chance, which May should have finished.

On the whole, Callum Davidson can be pleased with his side's display, but they will need to be sharper in front of goal to capitalise on their impressive general play.

What they said

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "In football sometimes the rub of the green helps and today we got that. We had the least amount of possession we've had all season, and we won the game. It proves that what you do in both boxes is significant to winning football matches."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "Defences were on top, there weren't a lot of clear-cut chances. Unfortunately we gave Motherwell a little gift to start the game and they made it very difficult for us to get back into the game."

What next?

Motherwell travel to Northern Ireland to face Coleraine on Thursday (19:45 BST) in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, while St Johnstone host Ross County (15:00 BST) in the Premiership next Saturday.