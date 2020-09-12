Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

David Templeton's second half strike levelled the game

Hamilton Academical fought back from a goal down to leave Livingston joint bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Kyle Munro, 18, headed in a dramatic late winner on his first start after David Templeton cancelled out Scott Pittman's first-minute opener

The loss is just Livingston's second home defeat in 12 games as they drop to 11th, level on points with Motherwell and Kilmarnock.

Meanwhile, Brian Rice's men are a point further ahead in ninth.

The last contest between these two in West Lothian finished 0-0 with three shots on target. But this time, there was a goal within a minute.

Lars Lokotsch crossed low from the left and Pittman's close-range effort diverted off Shaun Want and left goalkeeper Ryan Fulton helpless.

The goal ignited a frantic passage of play, and Hamilton almost levelled with a Templeton free-kick before Efe Ambrose's unorthodox backpass almost caught out his own goalkeeper.

However, Gary Holt would have been frustrated his side did not go into the break with an increased advantage as Alan Forrest's effort was saved by Fulton and Marvin Bartley could only direct a header straight at the goalkeeper.

The second half lacked clear-cut chances until Templeton's leveller, which came when former Livingston man Hakeem Odoffin crashed a header off the bar and the rebound fell for the 31-year-old to lash in.

Both sides went close to taking the lead as Templeton curled a left-footed effort just wide before Pittman's strike came off the underside of the bar.

But, despite Livingston looking more likely, it was the away side who snatched victory as youngster Munro bulleted home a stunning header from a Templeton free-kick to secure three points.

Man of the match - David Templeton

Templeton (middle) dragged Hamilton back into the game in the second half, scoring the crucial equaliser and setting up Munro's winning goal

What did we learn?

Livingston seem to be missing something at home so far this season. Holt's men only lost twice in West Lothian last term and conceded just eight times, but so far this term they have been beaten twice and shipped six goals.

On the flip side, Hamilton have added something to their game on the road. This is the first time they have secured back-to-back away wins in the league since November 2017.

Rice's side won just twice away from home last season, they have matched that number in their first three trips this term.

What they said

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "We weren't at it first half and we probably scored too early.

"Hamilton didn't have to work hard for their two goals. We've gave away two easy goals. It's naivety, we've got to do better. We've got to take responsibility."

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice: "I didn't think we would get beat at half-time. They didn't cause us too many problems first half, we believed we could go on and win the match.

"You have got to show fight and character to play for Hamilton. Everybody knocks us, everybody puts us down there. We don't get any plaudits, we have to earn everything we get."

What's next?

Both sides face away fixtures next Saturday, as Livingston travel to champions Celtic and Hamilton take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.