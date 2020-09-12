Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen were allowed a small crowd into Pittodrie in one of the Premiership's first test events

Ross McCrorie's first goal for Aberdeen extended their Scottish Premiership winning run to four games as they saw off a spirited Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

In one of the first test events for fans, with 300 home supporters allowed in, McCrorie swept Aberdeen into a first-half lead.

Kilmarnock were left to rue big misses from Greg Kiltie and Clevid Dikamona as they fell to 10th in the league table.

And Alex Dyer's men also lost defender Kirk Broadfoot to injury.

With a trip to Norway on Thursday for the Europa League tie with Viking FK to come, it is five wins in a row in all competitions for Derek McInnes' men, who remain fourth in the Premiership.

Kilmarnock were lively throughout the first 45 minutes; peppering Aberdeen's box with crosses and Nicke Kabamba had a shot charged down from close range in the opening exchanges.

But when Aberdeen did go forward they did so with pace and invention. Ryan Hedges, Jonny Hayes, Matty Kennedy and Scott Wright all were happy to run at the visitors with the ball, and it was the latter who bore down the left hand side and picked out McCrorie to side-foot in the opener.

Hedges had a corner punched off the line and Andrew Considine headed wide, but Kilmarnock continued to have most of the chances, with Kiltie having a shot pushed away at the near post before Wright, Scott McKenna and Tommie Hoban all had to be alert inside the six-yard box.

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Danny Rogers - facing his old side for the first time since leaving in summer - pushed a Hayes shot over the bar.

Kiltie was Kilmarnock's main threat and twice went close with goalbound efforts, but both were deflected away by the Aberdeen defence.

In between those chances Wright had the chance to double the lead from Kennedy's through ball, facing down Rogers one-on-one, but he put his effort the wrong side of the post.

Dikamona should have hit the target when he beat Tommie Hoban to a low cross, but he put it over the bar from two yards out.

Man of the match - Scott Wright

Scott Wright was a constant threat for Aberdeen, but also did well defensively for the home side

What did we learn?

Aberdeen have so many attacking options now they barely miss Sam Cosgrove, who remains on the sidelines injured. Their two other marksmen Curtis Main and Bruce Anderson began the match on the bench with manager McInnes comfortable without a penalty-box striker.

The threat comes from midfield runners, and although the final pass let them down on many occasions, things are beginning to click for Aberdeen.

Kilmarnock showed a lot of attacking promise too, with Kiltie and Aaron Tshibola in particular a threat. But Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis was not tested often enough despite the pressure from the visitors.

What did they say?

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "I'm really pleased with a lot of today. The real speed in the team, quick support, when we got that right we were very good.

"It was important the fans saw the team win after waiting for so long. Four wins in a row before today should give the players that confidence, and you can see that confidence."

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "I thought we played well enough to get something. We had three or four good opportunities in the game and didn't take them.

"We worked the ball well, especially in the second half, we had them on the back foot a bit but just couldn't capitalise and finish off the good work that we did."

What's next?

Aberdeen travel to Norway to face Viking FK in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, before a home clash with the side that beat them to third place last season, Motherwell.

Kilmarnock will hope to get back to winning ways when they host Hamilton Academical, who currently sit one place and one point above them in the Premiership table.