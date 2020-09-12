Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Zdenek Zlamal had a forgettable debut after signing for St Mirren on an emergency loan from Hearts

Hibernian remain within three points of leaders Rangers after maintaining their 100% away record with a 3-0 Scottish Premiership victory at St Mirren.

St Mirren signed Zdenek Zlamal on loan from Hearts just three hours before kick-off, after three goalkeepers were ruled out due to Covid-19 guidelines.

But the Czech was beaten after 14 minutes when Kevin Nisbet bundled in, then again by Joe Newell three minutes later. Martin Boyle sealed the points on the hour mark with a header at the back post.

St Mirren drop to seventh, having failed to win in their last three matches.

The majority of the build-up focussed on St Mirren's goalkeeping crisis, with Jak Alnwick, Dean Lyness and Peter Urminsky all ruled out.

Goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield, 40, was among the substitutes, with Zlamal making his debut.

After a calm opening 10 minutes, he was called into action as Boyle chased down a long ball forward. The Australian international reached the ball first and went over, but nothing was given.

Three minutes later, the goalkeeper's rustiness was apparent. Paul McGinn was played through and rolled a ball across the face of goal. Before striker Nisbet had touched the ball, Zlamal had started to dive, meaning that he could not react in time to stop the forward's effort rolling under his trailing leg.

There was nothing he could do about the second goal, though, as Hibs once again found joy down the right. This time Boyle picked out Newell at the edge of the box and he swept low into the far corner.

Ofir Marciano made a superb double save to deny Ilkay Durmus and Nathan Sheron before the break, while Ryan Porteous was extremely lucky not to give away a penalty for handball, but Hibs came back out for the second-half full of energy, and Boyle sealed the win on the hour mark.

Newell this time turned provider with an inswinging cross which Zlamal couldn't quite reach, and there was Boyle at the back post to shoulder the ball into the net and make sure of the points.

Man of the match - Joe Newell

A complete performance by centre-midfielder Joe Newell culminated in a goal and an assist

What did we learn?

It is difficult to know how much we can actually read into this St Mirren performance. Jim Goodwin said pre-match that their goalkeeping crisis had unsettled the team, with training cancelled on Friday.

But looking at it objectively, they were too soft throughout. The opening 20 minutes killed them. At the back, they were overrun by Nisbet and Boyle, and they did not take their chances when they came.

From a Hibs perspective, it's clear that Jack Ross' favoured formation is a 4-4-2, and Alex Gogic is crucial with the defensive work he puts in. Having missed their loss against Aberdeen after a false positive Covid-19 test, the difference he makes was clear as day in Paisley.

What they said

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "The result pretty much sums up what's been a horrendous week for us as a football club. We're obviously gutted about the overall performance - well, more the result than the performance - as I don't think the performance was worthy of a 3-0 defeat."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "We had the disappointment of losing the last game prior to the international break, but the players have continued in the same manner they have been this season and deserve a huge amount of credit for coming here and producing that performance and result."

What next?

St Mirren face Celtic on Wednesday after the fixture was originally postponed following Boli Bolingoli's breach of quarantine rules. Hibernian host Rangers at Easter Road on Sunday.