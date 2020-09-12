Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ryan Kent's goal opened the scoring at Ibrox

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers set a new early-season shutout record as they cruised to victory over Dundee United.

Steven Gerrard's side notched up their seventh clean sheet in their first seven league games with a strong performance at Ibrox.

Ryan Kent and James Tavernier netted in the first half, with Kemar Roofe and Scott Arfield adding after the break.

But the hosts lost four players to injury during the afternoon.

Leon Balogun dropped out shortly before kick-off, with Ryan Jack, Brandon Barker and Alfredo Morelos following him during the match.

Rangers remain three points clear at the summit of the table, while United's third defeat in a row leaves them eighth.

It was an afternoon that was meant to be about beating Celtic's 114-year-old record for the number of clean sheets from the start of a campaign. And while it was achieved with ease, Rangers fans will be concerned at the collateral damage accrued in the process.

Balogun was the first to fall. Named in the starting line-up, he was replaced prior to kick-off by Filip Helander. Just 11 minutes in, Jack also dropped out as he hobbled from the pitch.

Despite that setback, within two minutes Gerrard's team were in front. A neat one-two between Kent and Ianis Hagi carved open the visiting defence for the former. One stepover sold his marker for some time, a low finish bought him a goal.

The injury curse would soon strike again, though. Not long later, Barker's gallop for a loose ball saw him pull up. His race was run, and on 39 minutes so was United's.

Alfredo Morelos was taken off in the second half after coming on as a substitute

Hagi was again involved as Borna Barisic found space on the left while the visitors contracted to a narrow defence. A whipped low ball was left by Ryan Edwards at the front post, with Rangers captain Tavernier pouncing at the back post on his 250th Rangers appearance.

United's closest attempt to a goal in the first half came moments later when a Peter Pawlett corner was missed by Jon McLaughlin, but Nicky Clark's header floated just wide.

While Gerrard would have been concerned at losing three players before the break, Morelos' exit may well be the biggest blow. A high follow-through by Edwards caught the Colombian, the man who replaced Barker, and he was eventually removed on a stretcher.

Despite that setback, Rangers had enough to put the game to bed. Substitute Arfield's shot flashed across goal, with Roofe sliding the ball in between the United centre-backs.

And there was still time for a fourth, Hagi again the provider, this time for Arfield to arc his effort away from the diving Benjamin Siegrist.

Man of the match - Ianis Hagi

He may not have netted himself, but Ianis Hagi strolled through the game. He was involved in the build up of three goals and showed his class throughout

What did we learn?

There is character and options in this Rangers squad. Losing four players and still being so dominant will undoubtedly please Gerrard as his team's undefeated start to the campaign has them perched on the top of the Premiership pile.

Yet, with a Europa League qualifier coming up midweek against Lincoln Red Imps, the Rangers manager will be forgiven for feeling a tad concerned. He has a strong lot to choose from, but the loss of Jack and Morelos will be a worry. The former has been a key player this season, and the latter was last season's Europa League top scorer. A nervous wait for the prognosis on all four will surely follow.

For United, it was always an uphill task but they failed to spark here. A narrow defence was exploited, particularly down the right, while Micky Mellon's midfield just couldn't get a grip on the game.

The one positive is having Lawrence Shankland back on the pitch, albeit as a substitute. With three defeats on the bounce now, getting him firing must surely be a priority.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "It's nice that we've got that record but we have to forget about that and keep trying to win football matches. That's more important than any record."

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "We were determined to come here and have a go because that's the type of Dundee United team I want to be the manager of. I don't want to sit on our own 18 yard box and hope for the best. We know what we need to improve on."

What's next?

Rangers are in Europa League action on Thursday with their trip to face Gibraltar minnows Lincoln Red Imps. For United, the visit of St Mirren next Saturday in the Scottish Premiership awaits.