Match ends, West Ham United Women 1, Arsenal Women 9.
Jill Roord scored her second hat-trick in a row as Arsenal dismantled 10-player West Ham in front of 734 fans at Chigwell Construction Stadium.
The Women's Super League match was selected as a test event for the reintroduction of crowds in football.
After a close first half hour the game turned when Gilly Flaherty was sent off for the hosts after falling 2-1 behind.
Arsenal then dominated, scoring twice more before half-time before a ruthless second-half display in front of goal.
Vivianne Miedema scored a brace, with Kim Little, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Caitlin Foord also finding the net.
Victory sees Arsenal move to the top of the table - with the rest of the weekend's games on Sunday - having scored 15 goals in their opening two league matches.
For West Ham, meanwhile, the reaction to Flaherty's second yellow card - given for dissent - left a lot to be desired as the visitors looked like scoring with every attack.
Sending off leads to one-sided spectacle
Prior to Hammers captain Flaherty's dismissal the hosts were well in the game, equalising through Kenza Dali's half-volley from outside the box after Netherlands midfielder Roord had side-footed Arsenal ahead.
But, after Miedema found the roof of the net to make it 2-1 and West Ham went down to 10 players, the first elite English league game to be held with fans since March was then over as a contest.
Scotland midfielder Little finished a passing move before England striker Mead bent home to make it 4-1 at the interval and, while Roord's second was offside, the goal was given to open the second-half floodgates.
In fact, she had secured the matchball and been substituted before the hour mark, finding the bottom corner from Miedema's pass for her third.
Arsenal scored just twice in the final 35 minutes as they eased up, though their opponents could do nothing going forward despite Rachel Daly making her first start after joining on loan earlier this month.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
- 1Arnold
- 22FiskBooked at 14mins
- 5FlahertyBooked at 34mins
- 26Vetterlein
- 3Pacheco
- 14Cho
- 10SvitkováSubstituted forRedisch Kvammeat 45'minutes
- 21DaliSubstituted forvan Egmondat 45'minutes
- 7LehmannSubstituted forGrantat 67'minutes
- 29DalyBooked at 11mins
- 19LeonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKiernanat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Redisch Kvamme
- 8Kiernan
- 11Mustafa
- 12Longhurst
- 17Grant
- 18Brosnan
- 25van Egmond
- 28Dunbar
- 30Cruickshank
Arsenal Women
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 6Williamson
- 22SchnaderbeckSubstituted forGutat 69'minutes
- 12CatleySubstituted forMcCabeat 19'minutes
- 13Wälti
- 10LittleSubstituted forvan de Donkat 58'minutes
- 14RoordSubstituted forFoordat 59'minutes
- 9MeadSubstituted forEvansat 58'minutes
- 11Miedema
- 8Nobbs
Substitutes
- 7van de Donk
- 15McCabe
- 17Evans
- 19Foord
- 20Maier
- 21Gut
- 24Stenson
- 30Mace
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away18
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 1, Arsenal Women 9.
Post update
Attempt missed. Malin Gut (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.
Post update
Hand ball by Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cecilie Redisch Kvamme (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Offside, West Ham United Women. Grace Fisk tries a through ball, but Cecilie Redisch Kvamme is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United Women 1, Arsenal Women 9. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lisa Evans.
Post update
Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Cho So-Hyun (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United Women. Emily van Egmond tries a through ball, but Leanne Kiernan is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rachel Daly (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mayumi Pacheco.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Jordan Nobbs tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.
Post update
Hand ball by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Malin Gut (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Emily van Egmond (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).