Live Text Line-ups Liverpool 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold Substituted for Matip at 89' minutes

12 Gomez

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson

8 Keita Substituted for Fabinho at 58' minutes

14 Henderson Substituted for Jones at 66' minutes

5 Wijnaldum

11 Salah

9 Firmino Booked at 76mins

10 Mané Substitutes 3 Fabinho

7 Milner

13 Adrián

17 Jones

18 Minamino

27 Origi

32 Matip Leeds 1 Meslier

2 Ayling

5 Koch

21 Struijk

15 Dallas

23 Phillips

17 Hélder Costa

19 Hernández Substituted for Roberts at 62' minutes

43 Klich Substituted for Shackleton at 81' minutes

22 Harrison

9 Bamford Substituted for Rodrigo at 62' minutes Substitutes 7 Poveda-Ocampo

10 Alioski

11 Roberts

13 Casilla

20 Rodrigo

46 Shackleton

49 Casey Referee : Michael Oliver Match Stats Live Text Post update Attempt missed. Robin Koch (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Joel Matip replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold. Post update Goal! Liverpool 4, Leeds United 3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner. Post update Penalty conceded by Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area. Post update Penalty Liverpool. Fabinho draws a foul in the penalty area. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jamie Shackleton. Post update Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Robin Koch. Post update Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Mateusz Klich. Post update Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Jones. Post update Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool). Post update Robin Koch (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mateusz Klich. Post update Attempt blocked. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah. Post update Attempt missed. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick. Booking Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool). Post update Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will monitor Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip, both of whom have recently returned to training following injuries.

Leeds are without injured pair Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw.

New signings Rodrigo and Robin Koch returned from international duty fully fit, and are available to make their debuts.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa must decide whether to pick Illan Meslier or Kiko Casilla in goal.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: external-link Liverpool start a season as champions for the first time in 30 years, while Leeds return to top-level football after 16 seasons down below.

To my mind, since the world changed for the worse, THIS is the Premier League occasion above all others that really misses the crowd it would have brought.

I say occasion rather than game, because the game could still be a very good watch.

Liverpool will attack in their usual intense way. Jurgen Klopp's words near the end of last season were typically him: "We will not defend the title, we will attack the next one."

Nothing has changed with the champions. For some fans, perhaps, not enough has changed in terms of new additions to the squad.

And not much will change for Leeds either. The intriguing character that is Marcelo Bielsa is not for changing.

This revered figure amongst almost all other coaches has got the Yorkshire side back to their rightful level with fluid, intense, and at times mesmerising football.

It's a style that might bring a few heavy falls along the way, but that's entertaining to the extent that Leeds have already been labelled "everyone's favourite second team" for this season.

What?? LEEDS??!! external-link The world really has turned on its head.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I had no doubts Bielsa would stay at Leeds - Phillips

Leeds are a team I've seen a lot of in the Championship and I'm looking forward to seeing how they get on in the top flight. I love the way they play.

They are very Liverpool-like in terms of their pressing and their pace and I don't see them struggling at all, even if this is an especially difficult opening game for them.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds' most recent win against Liverpool was by 2-1 in the Premier League at Anfield in April 2001. Rio Ferdinand and Lee Bowyer scored for the visitors, while Steven Gerrard netted - and was later sent off - for the Reds.

Liverpool

The Reds are unbeaten in their opening league fixture over the past seven seasons, winning six times.

Nineteen-time champions Liverpool have begun their title defence with a defeat just once before, losing 2-0 to West Brom in 1923.

This will be the seventh time the reigning Premier League champions have hosted a newly-promoted side in their opening game, with the title holders winning all six of the previous matches.

Liverpool are unbeaten in a club record 59 Premier League fixtures at Anfield (W48, D11), with their last defeat coming against Crystal Palace in April 2017.

They are one shy of conceding 2,000 top-flight goals at home.

Mohamed Salah can become only the second player to score in his side's opening fixture in four consecutive Premier League seasons. Teddy Sheringham did so with Nottingham Forest in 1992 and Tottenham from 1993 to 1995.

Fifteen of Salah's 19 league goals last season were scored at Anfield.

Leeds United