Premier League
BurnleyBurnley20:15Man UtdManchester United
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is expected to play after serving a three-match ban
Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is expected to play after serving a three-match ban

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's Charlie Taylor is a doubt with a thigh injury while fellow defender Kevin Long will also be monitored after rolling his ankle.

Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeill are also battling injuries and will also be assessed ahead of the game.

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is available again after completing a three-match ban.

Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba, who missed the FA Cup weekend win over Watford, are all doubtful.

Manchester United have scored an average of three goals a game away from home in the league this season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United have won on their last four Premier League visits to Burnley.
  • Burnley have not scored on any of the last five occasions they have hosted United.
  • But the Clarets did win 2-0 at Old Trafford in the teams' most recent meeting last January, and could win consecutive league games against United for the first time since 1968.
  • The home side hasn't won any of the last eight Premier League meetings.

Burnley

  • Burnley are aiming to go five home league games unbeaten (W3, D1) and could win three league games in a row at Turf Moor for the first time since January 2017.
  • They have won only one of their last 25 Premier League home fixtures against established top-six opposition (D4, L20), a 2-1 victory over Spurs in February 2019.
  • The Clarets have scored just nine league goals this season; only bottom side Sheffield United have scored fewer.
  • Chris Wood, with three goals, is the only Burnley player to have scored more than once in the Premier League this season.Burnley have won their first league game of the year in just one of the last six seasons (D2, L3).

Manchester United

  • Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches (W8, D2).
  • The Red Devils are the only unbeaten side away from home in this season's Premier League (W6, D1) and haven't lost any of their last 14 league games on the road.
  • All six of their league away wins this campaign have come after they conceded the opening goal.
  • They have scored 21 goals away from home, more than any other top-flight team - but they are yet to keep a clean sheet on their travels.
  • Bruno Fernandes, with 19 goals and 14 assists, has been directly involved in more than half of Manchester United's Premier League goals (33 of 63) since his debut for the club last February.
  • Anthony Martial has scored in all three of his Premier League games against Burnley at Turf Moor.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11003033
2Newcastle11002023
3Liverpool11004313
4Crystal Palace11001013
5Aston Villa00000000
6Brighton00000000
7Burnley00000000
8Chelsea00000000
9Everton00000000
10Leicester00000000
11Man City00000000
12Man Utd00000000
13Sheff Utd00000000
14Tottenham00000000
15West Brom00000000
16Wolves00000000
17Leeds100134-10
18Southampton100101-10
19West Ham100102-20
20Fulham100103-30
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport