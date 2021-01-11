Burnley v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is expected to play after serving a three-match ban

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's Charlie Taylor is a doubt with a thigh injury while fellow defender Kevin Long will also be monitored after rolling his ankle.

Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeill are also battling injuries and will also be assessed ahead of the game.

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is available again after completing a three-match ban.

Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba, who missed the FA Cup weekend win over Watford, are all doubtful.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won on their last four Premier League visits to Burnley.

Burnley have not scored on any of the last five occasions they have hosted United.

But the Clarets did win 2-0 at Old Trafford in the teams' most recent meeting last January, and could win consecutive league games against United for the first time since 1968.

The home side hasn't won any of the last eight Premier League meetings.

Burnley

Burnley are aiming to go five home league games unbeaten (W3, D1) and could win three league games in a row at Turf Moor for the first time since January 2017.

They have won only one of their last 25 Premier League home fixtures against established top-six opposition (D4, L20), a 2-1 victory over Spurs in February 2019.

The Clarets have scored just nine league goals this season; only bottom side Sheffield United have scored fewer.

Chris Wood, with three goals, is the only Burnley player to have scored more than once in the Premier League this season.Burnley have won their first league game of the year in just one of the last six seasons (D2, L3).

Manchester United