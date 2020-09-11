Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton's new signings Allan and James Rodriguez are in line for their debuts, while Abdoulaye Doucoure could also feature

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's Japhet Tanganga has been ruled out with a thigh injury, while Giovani Lo Celso faces a fitness test on a hamstring strain.

Danny Rose will not be involved after he wasn't given a squad number for the new season.

Everton's Mason Holgate is absent with a toe problem but Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina have overcome minor injuries.

New signings Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez are all available to make their debuts.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton's midfield is starting to look seriously impressive after Carlo Ancelotti's recent recruitment drive, but they still look short of firepower.

Tottenham are also taking shape under Jose Mourinho and they have done good business over the summer too. I still think they need a proper back-up for Harry Kane, though.

I'd go with Spurs to edge this one, but I don't see either team making the top four this season.

Prediction: 2-1

He has only scored more top-flight goals against Arsenal (10) and Leicester (14).

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won 27 Premier League matches versus Everton, more than against any other opponent.

The Toffees have won just three of their 28 away Premier League matches against Spurs, with all three victories coming in consecutive seasons between 2006-07 and 2008-09.

Tottenham are unbeaten in 15 Premier League meetings. They have only had one longer top-flight unbeaten streak: 22 games against Aston Villa between 1950 and 1962.

This is the 11th time Spurs and Everton have met on the opening weekend of a top-flight season - three more than any other fixture in top-flight history.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have only previously been at home for their opening Premier League game of the season in seven years out of 28. Their only defeat in those matches came against Manchester United in 1997-98.

Spurs have won on the opening weekend in three successive seasons - they haven't done so in four consecutive league campaigns since 1964-65 to 1967-68.

Jose Mourinho has won 11 league matches against Everton, the joint highest total of his managerial career along with West Ham.

Mourinho has taken charge of more games on the opening weekend of a Premier League season without losing than any other manager, winning nine and drawing one of his 10 games.

Everton