Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons netted a hat-trick of consecutive victories in the Sportscene predictor as she defeated Michael Stewart.
This time, the presenter of BBC Scotland's The Nine, saw off the former Manchester United and Scotland midfielder with predicting five out of the six outcomes correctly, including one exact score, with a score of 80-30.
|Scottish Premiership - week 7
|Amy
|Michael
|RESULT
|Aberdeen v Kilmarnock
|2-1
|3-1
|1-0
|Livingston v Hamilton Acad
|1-1
|1-0
|1-2
|Motherwell v St Johnstone
|1-0
|1-1
|1-0
|Rangers v Dundee Utd
|2-0
|2-1
|4-0
|Ross County v Celtic
|1-2
|0-3
|0-5
|St Mirren v Hibernian
|0-1
|1-1
|0-3
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Michael's prediction: 3-1
RESULT: 1-0
Livingston v Hamilton Academical
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Michael's prediction: 1-0
RESULT: 1-2
Motherwell v St Johnstone
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Michael's prediction: 1-1
RESULT: 1-0
Rangers v Dundee Utd
Amy's prediction: 2-0
Michael's prediction: 2-1
RESULT: 4-0
Ross County v Celtic
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Michael's prediction: 0-3
RESULT: 0-5
St Mirren v Hibernian
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Michael's prediction: 1-1
RESULT: 0-3
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Total scores
|Amy
|410
|Pundits
|290
|Amy v Pundits
|P7
|W3
|D2
|L2