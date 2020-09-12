Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

graphic

Amy Irons netted a hat-trick of consecutive victories in the Sportscene predictor as she defeated Michael Stewart.

This time, the presenter of BBC Scotland's The Nine, saw off the former Manchester United and Scotland midfielder with predicting five out of the six outcomes correctly, including one exact score, with a score of 80-30.

Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Scottish Premiership - week 7
AmyMichaelRESULT
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock2-13-11-0
Livingston v Hamilton Acad1-11-01-2
Motherwell v St Johnstone1-01-11-0
Rangers v Dundee Utd2-02-14-0
Ross County v Celtic1-20-30-5
St Mirren v Hibernian0-11-10-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Michael's prediction: 3-1

RESULT: 1-0

Livingston v Hamilton Academical

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Michael's prediction: 1-0

RESULT: 1-2

Motherwell v St Johnstone

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Michael's prediction: 1-1

RESULT: 1-0

Rangers v Dundee Utd

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Michael's prediction: 2-1

RESULT: 4-0

Ross County v Celtic

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Michael's prediction: 0-3

RESULT: 0-5

St Mirren v Hibernian

graphic

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Michael's prediction: 1-1

RESULT: 0-3

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Julie Fleeting60
Shaun Maloney60
Leanne Crichton40
Chris Iwelumo40
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Total scores
Amy410
Pundits290
Amy v Pundits
P7W3D2L2

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport