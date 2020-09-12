Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chris Wilder has won 99 of his 195 matches as Sheffield United manager and needs one victory to become the first Blades boss to reach 100 wins in fewer than 200 games

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge sustained a knee problem on international duty with Norway and might miss out on Monday.

Summer signings Aaron Ramsdale, Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe, Oli Burke and loanee Ethan Ampadu could all be involved.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo must decide whether to give debuts to teenage record signing Fabio Silva, Fernando Marcal and Vitinha.

Adama Traore is set to start at wing-back following Matt Doherty's sale.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United did far better than I expected last season, but I still have my doubts about whether they have got enough goals in their side. I look forward to them proving me wrong.

Wolves also had an excellent campaign, and now they have to try to match it. Like the Blades, they are always very competitive and I'm expecting a decent battle here.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United can win consecutive league matches against Wolves for the first time since 1996.

The Blades won the only previous opening day top-flight meeting back in 1961.

Wolves' most recent away win came on the 125th anniversary of Sheffield United's formation, a 2-0 triumph in League One on 22 March 2014.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are yet to lose on the opening day of a Premier League season, winning two and drawing two.

However, they have won their opening league match just once in six seasons, a 1-0 home victory versus Brentford in the Championship in 2017.

The Blades could lose four successive league matches for the first time since a run of six defeats in September 2013 in League One.

Their ninth-place finish last season was the first time the Blades had ended a top-flight campaign in the top half of the table since 1991-92.

Last season, Sheffield United recorded a league-low 114 shots on target. However, they conceded only 39 goals, a Premier League record for a newly-promoted club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers