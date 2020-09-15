Will Bapaga (Coventry City) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 26Maghoma
- 5Tucker
- 3Ogilvie
- 20Robertson
- 7Willock
- 4O'Keefe
- 16MacDonald
- 19Oliver
- 10Graham
Substitutes
- 6Medley
- 11Coyle
- 12Walsh
- 14McKenzie
- 15Akinde
- 18Mellis
- 23Woods
Coventry
- 31Billson
- 4Rose
- 35Drysdale
- 27Thompson
- 23Dabo
- 28Eccles
- 14Sheaf
- 3Mason
- 41BapagaBooked at 22mins
- 19Walker
- 20Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 9Biamou
- 17Hilßner
- 32Burroughs
- 33Kastaneer
- 37Williams
- 42Lafferty
- 44Tyler
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Will Bapaga (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Gillingham).
Booking
Will Bapaga (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Will Bapaga (Coventry City).
Scott Robertson (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Jack Tucker (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Robertson with a cross.
Foul by Brandon Mason (Coventry City).
Post update
Jordan Graham (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Tyler Walker (Coventry City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Will Bapaga with a through ball.
Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Coventry City).
Jordan Graham (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tyler Walker (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Maghoma (Gillingham).
Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham).
Attempt blocked. Will Bapaga (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Mason.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jack Bonham.