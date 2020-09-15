EFL Cup
GillinghamGillingham0CoventryCoventry City0

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 26Maghoma
  • 5Tucker
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 20Robertson
  • 7Willock
  • 4O'Keefe
  • 16MacDonald
  • 19Oliver
  • 10Graham

Substitutes

  • 6Medley
  • 11Coyle
  • 12Walsh
  • 14McKenzie
  • 15Akinde
  • 18Mellis
  • 23Woods

Coventry

  • 31Billson
  • 4Rose
  • 35Drysdale
  • 27Thompson
  • 23Dabo
  • 28Eccles
  • 14Sheaf
  • 3Mason
  • 41BapagaBooked at 22mins
  • 19Walker
  • 20Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 9Biamou
  • 17Hilßner
  • 32Burroughs
  • 33Kastaneer
  • 37Williams
  • 42Lafferty
  • 44Tyler
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home1
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Will Bapaga (Coventry City) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  2. Post update

    Will Bapaga (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Scott Robertson (Gillingham).

  4. Booking

    Will Bapaga (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Will Bapaga (Coventry City).

  6. Post update

    Scott Robertson (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Tucker (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Robertson with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Mason (Coventry City).

  9. Post update

    Jordan Graham (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Tyler Walker (Coventry City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Will Bapaga with a through ball.

  11. Post update

    Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Stuart O'Keefe (Gillingham).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Thompson (Coventry City).

  14. Post update

    Jordan Graham (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Tyler Walker (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Christian Maghoma (Gillingham).

  17. Post update

    Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Gillingham).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Will Bapaga (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Mason.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jack Bonham.

