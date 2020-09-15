Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Millwall
- 33Bialkowski
- 12Romeo
- 4Hutchinson
- 5Cooper
- 3Wallace
- 21Mahoney
- 18Leonard
- 19Woods
- 11Ferguson
- 10Smith
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 7Wallace
- 8Thompson
- 14Malone
- 20Bennett
- 23Bödvarsson
- 26Skalak
- 41Wright
Cheltenham
- 20Griffiths
- 5Raglan
- 4Tozer
- 15BoyleBooked at 17mins
- 11Blair
- 23Bonds
- 7Thomas
- 26Sercombe
- 3Hussey
- 9Reid
- 10May
Substitutes
- 8Clements
- 14Williams
- 16Addai
- 17Freestone
- 18Azaz
- 19Lloyd
- 22Harris
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Charlie Raglan (Cheltenham Town).
Offside, Millwall. Connor Mahoney tries a through ball, but Tom Bradshaw is caught offside.
Foul by Ryan Leonard (Millwall).
Post update
Elliott Bonds (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ben Tozer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Leonard.
Attempt missed. Shane Ferguson (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Liam Sercombe (Cheltenham Town).
Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alfie May (Cheltenham Town).
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 1, Cheltenham Town 0. Ryan Leonard (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Bradshaw.
Connor Mahoney (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Liam Sercombe (Cheltenham Town).
Booking
William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by William Boyle (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt saved. Connor Mahoney (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Bradshaw.
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Millwall) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Shaun Hutchinson following a corner.