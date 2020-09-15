EFL Cup
MillwallMillwall1CheltenhamCheltenham Town0

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 12Romeo
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 3Wallace
  • 21Mahoney
  • 18Leonard
  • 19Woods
  • 11Ferguson
  • 10Smith
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 7Wallace
  • 8Thompson
  • 14Malone
  • 20Bennett
  • 23Bödvarsson
  • 26Skalak
  • 41Wright

Cheltenham

  • 20Griffiths
  • 5Raglan
  • 4Tozer
  • 15BoyleBooked at 17mins
  • 11Blair
  • 23Bonds
  • 7Thomas
  • 26Sercombe
  • 3Hussey
  • 9Reid
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 8Clements
  • 14Williams
  • 16Addai
  • 17Freestone
  • 18Azaz
  • 19Lloyd
  • 22Harris
Referee:
John Busby

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Raglan (Cheltenham Town).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Millwall. Connor Mahoney tries a through ball, but Tom Bradshaw is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Leonard (Millwall).

  5. Post update

    Elliott Bonds (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ben Tozer.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Leonard.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shane Ferguson (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Liam Sercombe (Cheltenham Town).

  11. Post update

    Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Alfie May (Cheltenham Town).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Millwall 1, Cheltenham Town 0. Ryan Leonard (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Bradshaw.

  14. Post update

    Connor Mahoney (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Liam Sercombe (Cheltenham Town).

  16. Booking

    William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by William Boyle (Cheltenham Town).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor Mahoney (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Bradshaw.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Millwall) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Shaun Hutchinson following a corner.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories