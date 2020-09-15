Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
EFL Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
TUE 15 Sept 2020
EFL Cup
Oxford Utd
Oxford United
19:00
Watford
Watford
Venue:
The Kassam Stadium
Last updated on
1 minute ago
1 minute ago
.
From the section
League Cup
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Tuesday 15th September 2020
Reading
Reading
18:00
Luton
Luton Town
Derby
Derby County
18:30
Preston
Preston North End
Oxford Utd
Oxford United
19:00
Watford
Watford
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
18:00
Barnsley
Barnsley
Gillingham
Gillingham
18:00
Coventry
Coventry City
Millwall
Millwall
18:00
Cheltenham
Cheltenham Town
Bradford
Bradford City
19:00
Lincoln City
Lincoln City
Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town
19:00
Port Vale
Port Vale
Newport
Newport County
19:00
Cambridge
Cambridge United
Newcastle
Newcastle United
19:30
Blackburn
Blackburn Rovers
West Ham
West Ham United
19:30
Charlton
Charlton Athletic
Burton
Burton Albion
19:45
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
View all
16 EFL Cup scores
Top Stories
Tour de France - stage 16
Live
Live
From the section
Cycling
Aubameyang signs new Arsenal deal
11m
11 minutes ago
From the section
Football
151
Comments
Hamilton 'won't let up' on protests
5h
about 5 hours ago
From the section
Formula 1