NewportNewport County19:00CambridgeCambridge United
Match report will appear here.
Line-ups
Newport
- 1King
- 5Howkins
- 6Cooper
- 28Demetriou
- 32Shephard
- 7Willmott
- 10Sheehan
- 19Twine
- 3Haynes
- 11Abrahams
- 9Amond
Substitutes
- 2Baker
- 4Labadie
- 20Janneh
- 21Collins
- 29Taylor
- 30Townsend
- 33Woodiwiss
Cambridge
- 25Burton
- 2Knoyle
- 16Cundy
- 5Taylor
- 3Iredale
- 17Davies
- 4Digby
- 19May
- 23Knowles
- 26Knibbs
- 20Ironside
Substitutes
- 1Mitov
- 9Dallas
- 10Mullin
- 11Dunk
- 27Worman
- 28Neal
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey