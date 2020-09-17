Homepage
EFL Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
THU 17 Sept 2020
EFL Cup - Second Round North
Burnley
Burnley
17:30
Sheff Utd
Sheffield United
Venue:
Turf Moor
Last updated on
13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
.
From the section
League Cup
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Tuesday 15th September 2020
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
0
Barnsley
Barnsley
2
Gillingham
Gillingham
1
Coventry
Coventry City
1
Gillingham win 5-4 on penalties
Millwall
Millwall
3
Cheltenham
Cheltenham Town
1
Reading
Reading
0
Luton
Luton Town
1
Derby
Derby County
1
Preston
Preston North End
2
Bradford
Bradford City
0
Lincoln City
Lincoln City
5
Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town
2
Port Vale
Port Vale
1
Newport
Newport County
1
Cambridge
Cambridge United
0
Oxford Utd
Oxford United
1
Watford
Watford
1
Watford win 3-0 on penalties
Newcastle
Newcastle United
1
Blackburn
Blackburn Rovers
0
West Ham
West Ham United
3
Charlton
Charlton Athletic
0
Burton
Burton Albion
1
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
3
View all
16 EFL Cup results
Top Stories
US Open round one - McIlroy in contention as Thomas sets piece
Live
Live
From the section
Golf
Europa League: Lincoln Red Imps 0-0 Rangers - Barisic free-kick punched away
Live
Live
From the section
Football
Bale set to fly to England on Friday
4h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
European Football
500
Comments