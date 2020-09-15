EFL Cup
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0BarnsleyBarnsley2

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 6Fry
  • 15Wood
  • 33Coulson
  • 8Wing
  • 7Tavernier
  • 5Morsy
  • 27Bola
  • 12Browne
  • 11Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 3Johnson
  • 9Assombalonga
  • 16Howson
  • 17McNair
  • 24Folarin
  • 29Spence
  • 31Brynn

Barnsley

  • 40Collins
  • 26Sollbauer
  • 30Helik
  • 6Andersen
  • 14Ludewig
  • 27Mowatt
  • 17Ritzmaier
  • 2Williams
  • 16Thomas
  • 19Schmidt
  • 28Frieser

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 4Styles
  • 9Woodrow
  • 11Chaplin
  • 24Halme
  • 25Miller
  • 29Adeboyejo
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Barnsley 2. Jordan Williams (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Thomas.

  2. Post update

    Michal Helik (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough).

  4. Post update

    Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dominik Frieser (Barnsley).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Wing (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Michael Sollbauer (Barnsley).

  8. Post update

    Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Barnsley 1. Patrick Schmidt (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Thomas.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mads Andersen (Barnsley).

  11. Post update

    Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Bradley Collins (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough).

  14. Post update

    Luke Thomas (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Barnsley. Luke Thomas tries a through ball, but Marcel Ritzmaier is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Thomas (Barnsley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Ritzmaier.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mads Andersen (Barnsley).

  19. Post update

    Marcus Browne (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Dominik Frieser (Barnsley).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories