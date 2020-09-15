Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Barnsley 2. Jordan Williams (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Thomas.
Middlesbrough
- 1Bettinelli
- 2Dijksteel
- 6Fry
- 15Wood
- 33Coulson
- 8Wing
- 7Tavernier
- 5Morsy
- 27Bola
- 12Browne
- 11Fletcher
- 3Johnson
- 9Assombalonga
- 16Howson
- 17McNair
- 24Folarin
- 29Spence
- 31Brynn
Barnsley
- 40Collins
- 26Sollbauer
- 30Helik
- 6Andersen
- 14Ludewig
- 27Mowatt
- 17Ritzmaier
- 2Williams
- 16Thomas
- 19Schmidt
- 28Frieser
- 1Walton
- 4Styles
- 9Woodrow
- 11Chaplin
- 24Halme
- 25Miller
- 29Adeboyejo
- Anthony Backhouse
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Michal Helik (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough).
Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dominik Frieser (Barnsley).
Attempt missed. Lewis Wing (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Michael Sollbauer (Barnsley).
Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Barnsley 1. Patrick Schmidt (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Thomas.
Foul by Mads Andersen (Barnsley).
Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bradley Collins (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough).
Luke Thomas (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough).
Offside, Barnsley. Luke Thomas tries a through ball, but Marcel Ritzmaier is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Luke Thomas (Barnsley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Ritzmaier.
Foul by Mads Andersen (Barnsley).
Marcus Browne (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominik Frieser (Barnsley).