EFL Cup - Second Round North
West BromWest Bromwich Albion2HarrogateHarrogate Town0

Line-ups

West Brom

  • 25Button
  • 22Peltier
  • 24Kipré
  • 27O'Shea
  • 14Townsend
  • 13Grosicki
  • 28Field
  • 16Harper
  • 21Edwards
  • 15Austin
  • 4Robson-Kanu

Substitutes

  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 7Robinson
  • 10Phillips
  • 19Sawyers
  • 23Bond
  • 32Soule

Harrogate

  • 1Cracknell
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 5Smith
  • 20Hall
  • 6Burrell
  • 7Thomson
  • 4Falkingham
  • 17Kerry
  • 18Muldoon
  • 9Beck
  • 10Martin

Substitutes

  • 3Jones
  • 14Kiernan
  • 15Kirby
  • 16Stead
  • 23Walker
  • 25Minter
  • 26Lokko
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamHarrogate
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark Beck (Harrogate Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Falkingham with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kamil Grosicki (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  3. Post update

    Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lloyd Kerry (Harrogate Town).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mark Beck.

  6. Post update

    Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mark Beck (Harrogate Town).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aaron Martin (Harrogate Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rekeem Harper (West Bromwich Albion).

  10. Post update

    Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Harrogate Town 0. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cédric Kipré.

  12. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Josh Falkingham.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kamil Grosicki (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Edwards.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 1, Harrogate Town 0. Rekeem Harper (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Kipré following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Warren Burrell.

  18. Post update

    Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Will Smith (Harrogate Town).

  20. Post update

    Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

