Attempt saved. Mark Beck (Harrogate Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Falkingham with a cross.
Line-ups
West Brom
- 25Button
- 22Peltier
- 24Kipré
- 27O'Shea
- 14Townsend
- 13Grosicki
- 28Field
- 16Harper
- 21Edwards
- 15Austin
- 4Robson-Kanu
Substitutes
- 2Furlong
- 6Ajayi
- 7Robinson
- 10Phillips
- 19Sawyers
- 23Bond
- 32Soule
Harrogate
- 1Cracknell
- 2Fallowfield
- 5Smith
- 20Hall
- 6Burrell
- 7Thomson
- 4Falkingham
- 17Kerry
- 18Muldoon
- 9Beck
- 10Martin
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 14Kiernan
- 15Kirby
- 16Stead
- 23Walker
- 25Minter
- 26Lokko
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt missed. Kamil Grosicki (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lloyd Kerry (Harrogate Town).
Attempt saved. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mark Beck.
Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Beck (Harrogate Town).
Attempt saved. Aaron Martin (Harrogate Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Rekeem Harper (West Bromwich Albion).
Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Harrogate Town 0. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cédric Kipré.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Josh Falkingham.
Attempt saved. Kamil Grosicki (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Edwards.
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 1, Harrogate Town 0. Rekeem Harper (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Kipré following a corner.
Attempt missed. Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Warren Burrell.
Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Will Smith (Harrogate Town).
Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.