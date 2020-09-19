Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester v Burnley will be shown live on the BBC

Leicester City's home match against Burnley on Sunday will be broadcast on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

All 28 Premier League fixtures in September are being televised live, across the BBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

Seventeen games were originally due to be broadcast but, with fixtures behind closed doors, all matches have been made available to watch.

Leicester's game against Burnley kicks off at 19:00 BST.

The Premier League has said it is "considering appropriate arrangements" for matches in October.

Elite English football has been played behind closed doors since it resumed in June following the coronavirus lockdown.

Four Premier League matches were broadcast on the BBC at the end of the 2019-20 season.

It was the first time since the Premier League's inception in 1992 that games were shown live by the BBC.

The Premier League said it was "monitoring the developments" regarding its "number one priority" of getting fans back into full stadiums.

In August, fans were allowed into a Premier League stadium for the first time in almost six months, as 2,500 watched a friendly between Brighton and Chelsea.

Seagulls supporters were able to attend the game at Amex Stadium as part of a government trial event for the return of fans to stadiums for matches.

Fans returned to matches in the Bundesliga this weekend and spectators were also allowed in to some EFL matches on Saturday.