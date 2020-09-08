How to watch and listen to the Premier League's return
The Premier League returns on Saturday, and every match in September will be televised live in the UK, including Leicester City's home game against Burnley on BBC One.
Sean Dyche's side will travel to the King Power Stadium on Sunday, 20 September - and you will be able to watch the game on BBC TV and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Below is your comprehensive guide to all the coverage - including TV listings and radio.
The BBC Sport website will have live text commentary of every game and you will be able to join the discussion and follow all the analysis across BBC Radio 5 Live and the Football Daily podcast.
Saturday, 12 September
Match: Fulham v Arsenal
Kick-off time: 12:30 BST
How to watch: BT Sport
How to listen: Talksport
Match: Crystal Palace v Southampton
Kick-off time: 15:00 BST
How to watch: BT Sport
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Liverpool v Leeds
Kick-off time: 17:30 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: Talksport
Match: West Ham v Newcastle
Kick-off time: 20:00 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: Talksport
Sunday, 13 September
Match: West Brom v Leicester
Kick-off time: 14:00 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Tottenham v Everton
Kick-off time: 16:30 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live
Monday, 14 September
Match: Sheffield United v Wolves
Kick-off time: 18:00 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Brighton v Chelsea
Kick-off time: 20:15 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday, 19 September
Match: Everton v West Brom
Kick-off time: 12:30 BST
How to watch: BT Sport
How to listen: Talksport
Match: Leeds v Fulham
Kick-off time: 15:00 BST
How to watch: BT Sport
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Kick-off time: 17:30 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: Talksport
Match: Arsenal v West Ham
Kick-off time: 20:00 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: Talksport
Sunday, 20 September
Match: Southampton v Tottenham
Kick-off time: 12:00 BST
How to watch: BT Sport
How to listen: Talksport
Match: Newcastle v Brighton
Kick-off time: 14:00 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Chelsea v Liverpool
Kick-off time: 16:30 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Leicester v Burnley
Kick-off time: 19:00 BST
How to watch: BBC
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live
Monday, 21 September
Match: Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Kick-off time: 18:00 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Wolves v Manchester City
Kick-off time: 20:15 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday, 26 September
Match: Brighton v Manchester United
Kick-off time: 12:30 BST
How to watch: BT Sport
How to listen: Talksport
Match: Crystal Palace v Everton
Kick-off time: 15:00 BST
How to watch: Amazon Prime
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: West Brom v Chelsea
Kick-off time: 17:30 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: Talksport
Match: Burnley v Southampton
Kick-off time: 20:00 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: Talksport
Sunday, 27 September
Match: Sheffield United v Leeds
Kick-off time: 12:00 BST
How to watch: BT Sport
How to listen: Talksport
Match: Tottenham v Newcastle
Kick-off time: 14:00 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Manchester City v Leicester
Kick-off time: 16:30 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: West Ham v Wolves
Kick-off time: 19:00 BST
How to watch: BT Sport
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live
Monday, 28 September
Match: Fulham v Aston Villa
Kick-off time: 18:00 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live
Match: Liverpool v Arsenal
Kick-off time: 20:15 BST
How to watch: Sky Sports
How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live