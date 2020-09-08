The Premier League returns on Saturday, and every match in September will be televised live in the UK, including Leicester City's home game against Burnley on BBC One.

Sean Dyche's side will travel to the King Power Stadium on Sunday, 20 September - and you will be able to watch the game on BBC TV and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Below is your comprehensive guide to all the coverage - including TV listings and radio.

The BBC Sport website will have live text commentary of every game and you will be able to join the discussion and follow all the analysis across BBC Radio 5 Live and the Football Daily podcast.

Saturday, 12 September

Leeds' first game back in the Premier League will see them travel to champions Liverpool

Match: Fulham v Arsenal

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST

How to watch: BT Sport

How to listen: Talksport

Match: Crystal Palace v Southampton

Kick-off time: 15:00 BST

How to watch: BT Sport

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Liverpool v Leeds

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: Talksport

Match: West Ham v Newcastle

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: Talksport

Sunday, 13 September

Match: West Brom v Leicester

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Tottenham v Everton

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live

Monday, 14 September

Frank Lampard's new-look Chelsea will start their season at Brighton

Match: Sheffield United v Wolves

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Brighton v Chelsea

Kick-off time: 20:15 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 19 September

Match: Everton v West Brom

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST

How to watch: BT Sport

How to listen: Talksport

Match: Leeds v Fulham

Kick-off time: 15:00 BST

How to watch: BT Sport

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: Talksport

Match: Arsenal v West Ham

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: Talksport

Sunday, 20 September

Burnley's trip to Leicester will be live on BBC One

Match: Southampton v Tottenham

Kick-off time: 12:00 BST

How to watch: BT Sport

How to listen: Talksport

Match: Newcastle v Brighton

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Chelsea v Liverpool

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Leicester v Burnley

Kick-off time: 19:00 BST

How to watch: BBC

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live

Monday, 21 September

Match: Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Wolves v Manchester City

Kick-off time: 20:15 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 26 September

Match: Brighton v Manchester United

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST

How to watch: BT Sport

How to listen: Talksport

Match: Crystal Palace v Everton

Kick-off time: 15:00 BST

How to watch: Amazon Prime

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: West Brom v Chelsea

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: Talksport

Match: Burnley v Southampton

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: Talksport

Sunday, 27 September

Manchester City's first home game of the season will see them host Leicester City

Match: Sheffield United v Leeds

Kick-off time: 12:00 BST

How to watch: BT Sport

How to listen: Talksport

Match: Tottenham v Newcastle

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Manchester City v Leicester

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: West Ham v Wolves

Kick-off time: 19:00 BST

How to watch: BT Sport

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live

Monday, 28 September

Match: Fulham v Aston Villa

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Liverpool v Arsenal

Kick-off time: 20:15 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live