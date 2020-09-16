Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
EFL Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
WED 16 Sept 2020
EFL Cup - Second Round South
Southampton
Southampton
19:45
Brentford
Brentford
Venue:
St. Mary's Stadium
Last updated on
6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
.
From the section
League Cup
Follow tonight's action
here
.
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Wednesday 16th September 2020
West Brom
West Bromwich Albion
2
Harrogate
Harrogate Town
0
Ipswich
Ipswich Town
19:00
Fulham
Fulham
Leeds
Leeds United
19:45
Hull
Hull City
Bristol City
Bristol City
19:45
Northampton
Northampton Town
Southampton
Southampton
19:45
Brentford
Brentford
Everton
Everton
20:15
Salford
Salford City
View all
EFL Cup scores
Top Stories
England reduce Australia to 73-5 to close on series victory - clips, radio & text
Live
Live
From the section
Cricket
Carabao Cup: West Brom 2-0 up against Harrogate in first of six ties
Live
Live
From the section
Football
Diack guilty of corruption and jailed
2m
2 minutes ago
From the section
Athletics