The 2020-21 season begins on Saturday

Premier League players and match officials will wear a "No Room For Racism" sleeve badge on their shirts this season.

It is the first time the badge will feature on kits throughout a season.

The initiative builds on the momentum created last season when "Black Lives Matter" appeared on shirts for all fixtures following the restart in June.

The Premier League says it will also continue to support players who take a knee at matches.

The decision on the sleeve badge was confirmed at Thursday's Premier League club captains' meeting.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "We, our clubs, players and match officials have a longstanding commitment to tackling discrimination.

"Players rightly have a strong voice on this matter, which we saw last season.

"Discrimination in any form, anywhere, is wholly unacceptable and No Room For Racism makes our zero-tolerance stance clear."