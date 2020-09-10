Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Batshuayi has scored 13 goals in 59 Premier League appearances

Chelsea's Belgium international Michy Batshuayi has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old, who also signed a one-year contract extension with Chelsea, played for the Eagles in 2018-19 and scored six goals in 13 appearances.

"My target is to win a lot of games because Palace is a good team and a dangerous team for big clubs," he said.

Chelsea signed Germany striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on a five-year deal this summer.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson, who has also recruited Eberechi Eze from QPR and England Under-20 defender Nathan Ferguson, said of Batshuayi: "He made a great impact at the club in his previous loan spell, albeit only five months long, displaying a goalscoring threat which we very much needed at that time and we are confident he will produce again.

"As a player who will help to convert our chances in to goals, Michy will be another valuable addition to the two new signings we have made this summer."

Batshuayi joined Chelsea for £33m from Marseille on a five-year deal in 2016. In addition to his first spell at Palace, he has also had loan moves to Borussia Dortmund and Valencia.

Palace will have the option to make his move permanent at the end of the loan spell.