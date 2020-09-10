Last updated on .From the section National League

Fans were allowed to attend football in the seventh tier and below in August after the government updated its guidance on recreational team sport events

The annual 'Non-League Day' for 2020, which was planned for the international break in October, has been cancelled.

The event to promote clubs outside the Premier League and Football League has been popular since its launch in 2010.

But the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak has led to organisers scrapping it.

"In a time of social distancing and with fans of clubs in Steps 1 and 2 still locked out of grounds, it doesn't seem appropriate," a statement said.

Below the National League, clubs are allowed restricted numbers of fans in grounds.

However, doubt has been cast over the National League being able to start on 3 October as planned following the latest government advice.

It is widely accepted it is not financially viable for clubs in those two tiers of the English football pyramid to play matches behind closed doors.