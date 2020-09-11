Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Neil Etheridge's last league game for Cardiff was a 6-1 defeat at Queens Park Rangers in January 2020

Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has joined Championship rivals Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee.

BBC Sport Wales has learned Cardiff could eventually receive more than £2m for the Philippines international, who has signed a four-year deal.

Etheridge, 30, was a regular for Cardiff during their Championship promotion-winning season in 2017-18 and their year in the Premier League.

But he lost his place to Alex Smithies last season.

In a farewell message to Cardiff posted on social media, external-link Etheridge said: "I would like to thank all you guys, the supporters, for everything, all the people behind the scenes that make that club run so that we as players can get out there and entertain, and of course all the players and friends that I played with during my time at the club.

"We made some fantastic memories together and I'll never forget the part the club and supporters played."

Etheridge, a Chelsea academy product, began his professional career with Fulham before joining Cardiff in 2017 after impressing at Walsall.

He made 99 league appearances for the Bluebirds, but his spell on the bench alerted Birmingham and other clubs to his availability.

Ex-Cardiff keeper Lee Camp has been Birmingham's first-choice in goal for the last two seasons, but he was released in August.

The Blues signed Spanish goalkeeper Andres Prieto on a free transfer last month.

Former Newport County goalkeeper Joe Day, who was on loan at AFC Wimbledon last season, is now set to start the Championship campaign as Smithies' deputy at Cardiff.

