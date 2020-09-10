Denise O'Sullivan: Brighton & Hove Albion Women sign Republic of Ireland striker
From the section Women's Football
Women's Super League side Brighton & Hove Albion Women have signed striker Denise O'Sullivan on loan from North Carolina Courage until the end of 2020.
The 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international has played in her home country, Scotland, the United States and Australia.
"She has a proven goalscoring record in some of the best leagues in the world," boss Hope Powell told the club website.
Brighton started the season with a 2-0 win over Birmingham City on Sunday.
