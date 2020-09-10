Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis tests positive for Covid-19

Aurelio de Laurentiis celebrates with the Napoli players after they beat Juventus 4-2 on penalties to win the Coppa Italia in July

Napoli president and owner Aurelio de Laurentiis has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Italian club saidexternal-link the 71-year-old returned a positive result on Wednesday, but gave no further details.

De Laurentiis was at a Serie A assembly in Milan on Wednesday, alongside officials from other top-flight sides.

Napoli, who finished seventh in Serie A and won the Coppa Italia last season, are due to start their 2020-21 campaign at Parma on 20 September.

